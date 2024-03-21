Supporting the Moody Family

Our campaign is to support Xander Moody and his family through Xander's battle to defeat bone cancer.

Xander is an eight-year-old, homeschooled, baseball dynamo with the Tomball Kings who received his cancer diagnosis February 29, 2024. Xander was limping at a baseball practice in late February. He was taken by his parents Brent and Katie Moody to the doctor for what they assumed was a minor knee injury. Several evaluations and a biopsy led to his more specific diagnosis of Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, on March 22, 2024.

The exact course of Xander's treatment is still to be determined, but he enters the hospital to begin treatment on Friday, March 29, 2024. Our expectation is for a course of treatment measured in many months if not years. We want to support the Moody family throughout, until Xander is fully recovered.



Xander has three siblings: big sister Chelsea, aged 16; big brother Titus, 13; and little sister Josie, age 6.

We in the Tomball Kings—a Christian-based, homeschool sports program in Tomball, Texas—are all deeply concerned about Xander and his family. We want to support them through this battle with prayer and donations to help them with uncovered medical and related expenses. Your donation will help the Moody family fight this battle for Xander, and we are grateful for any support you can provide.

