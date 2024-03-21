Supporting the Moody Family

Raised:
USD $24,048
Campaign funds will be received by Brent Moody
Our campaign is to support Xander Moody and his family through Xander's battle to defeat bone cancer.
Xander is an eight-year-old, homeschooled, baseball dynamo with the Tomball Kings who received his cancer diagnosis February 29, 2024. Xander was limping at a baseball practice in late February. He was taken by his parents Brent and Katie Moody to the doctor for what they assumed was a minor knee injury. Several evaluations and a biopsy led to his more specific diagnosis of Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, on March 22, 2024.
The exact course of Xander's treatment is still to be determined, but he enters the hospital to begin treatment on Friday, March 29, 2024. Our expectation is for a course of treatment measured in many months if not years. We want to support the Moody family throughout, until Xander is fully recovered.
Xander has three siblings: big sister Chelsea, aged 16; big brother Titus, 13; and little sister Josie, age 6.
We in the Tomball Kings—a Christian-based, homeschool sports program in Tomball, Texas—are all deeply concerned about Xander and his family. We want to support them through this battle with prayer and donations to help them with uncovered medical and related expenses. Your donation will help the Moody family fight this battle for Xander, and we are grateful for any support you can provide.
We are praying for you Xander! We expect you to get well soon so you and your father can join us at MGM one Saturday AM soon. Will explain MGM in separate email! Stay strong ! TPW (tough people win)! Proverbs 3:5-6! Brandon, Trisha, Hudson, MJ, Lexi, and MGM!
We are a nonprofit serving families with a critically ill child. Some lovely women at Salt and Honey in Lufkin Tx gave us your name. We will be praying for you all.
With prayers to our Father for healing, wisdom, patience, comfort, and grace.
Sorry so late to be giving. Just found out how to do it.
Praying for your family continually.
Go Xander! Praying for all of you.
Prayers for Xander and family!
Sending prayers and love to Zander and each of you. God is in charge.
We are so very sorry you are all dealing with this and we want you to know that we are praying for you all and thinking of you often!
Brent, we are so very sorry to hear about Xander and we are praying for him and your family. This has to be a most trying and difficult time, but we are blessed to have a God who loves and cares for us. May God be with Xander and your family.
With love and prayers. God bless you all! -Two sisters in Christ
Continued prayers from TN
We’re praying for successful treatment for Xander.
