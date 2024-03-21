Campaign Image

Supporting the Moody Family

 USD $24,048

Supporting the Moody Family

Our campaign is to support Xander Moody and his family through Xander's battle to defeat bone cancer.

Xander is an eight-year-old, homeschooled, baseball dynamo with the Tomball Kings who received his cancer diagnosis February 29, 2024. Xander was limping at a baseball practice in late February. He was taken by his parents Brent and Katie Moody to the doctor for what they assumed was a minor knee injury. Several evaluations and a biopsy led to his more specific diagnosis of Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, on March 22, 2024.

The exact course of Xander's treatment is still to be determined, but he enters the hospital to begin treatment on Friday, March 29, 2024. Our expectation is for a course of treatment measured in many months if not years. We want to support the Moody family throughout, until Xander is fully recovered.

Xander has three siblings: big sister Chelsea, aged 16; big brother Titus, 13; and little sister Josie, age 6.

We in the Tomball Kings—a Christian-based, homeschool sports program in Tomball, Texas—are all deeply concerned about Xander and his family. We want to support them through this battle with prayer and donations to help them with uncovered medical and related expenses. Your donation will help the Moody family fight this battle for Xander, and we are grateful for any support you can provide.

Recent Donations
Brandon Trisha
$ 5000.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for you Xander! We expect you to get well soon so you and your father can join us at MGM one Saturday AM soon. Will explain MGM in separate email! Stay strong ! TPW (tough people win)! Proverbs 3:5-6! Brandon, Trisha, Hudson, MJ, Lexi, and MGM!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We are a nonprofit serving families with a critically ill child. Some lovely women at Salt and Honey in Lufkin Tx gave us your name. We will be praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

With prayers to our Father for healing, wisdom, patience, comfort, and grace.

Gary Petty
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Sorry so late to be giving. Just found out how to do it.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for your family continually.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Go Xander! Praying for all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for Xander and family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending prayers and love to Zander and each of you. God is in charge.

Troy and Susan Treat
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

We are so very sorry you are all dealing with this and we want you to know that we are praying for you all and thinking of you often!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Brent, we are so very sorry to hear about Xander and we are praying for him and your family. This has to be a most trying and difficult time, but we are blessed to have a God who loves and cares for us. May God be with Xander and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
9 months ago

With love and prayers. God bless you all! -Two sisters in Christ

Tom Amy Stephenson
$ 1000.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Continued prayers from TN

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

We’re praying for successful treatment for Xander.

