Campaign Image

Support for The Shire Animal Sanctuary

Raised:

 USD $1,746

Campaign created by Shaney

Campaign funds will be received by Allan Sivils

Support for The Shire Animal Sanctuary

Colleen and Charlie with the help of Jerrilyn take care of over 90 animals at the Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary and we are able to do this with the help of our beautiful Patrons who partner with us to help with the cost of the monthly expenditures, which are many and add up. Plus, having to look after three separate properties for the animals there are lots of maintenance and projects always going on for the animals, if you can help monthly it is so appreciated or if it is a one time donation we are so grateful to receive that! We thank you to the moon and back for all the love and support you give for the animals and for Charlie and I with our work for the podcasts we do and the tireless work Charlie puts in for the posts and videos! We live in the country side in the wilds of Mexico and at this time we are having huge amounts of rain and flooding in our area and we are working over time to keep the animals dry and taking the water out of our house! Just a day in the life of the Shire! Thanks be to God!! We love you all so much! Our Angels! Love Coll and Charlie and all the fur and feather warriors! With all of this said.  Our family wanted to do something that could help our community. We wanted to open a space of giving for this community for those who are looking for ways to help.  If it is a prayer, then please send us a prayer.  I will love to share all of them in the near future.  IF you can do more, I know the Gratitude will be overflowing! 

Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 days ago

Wendy
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Thank you for helping me look at movies in a new light. Helps me feel positive about the future.

Karina Ratatree
$ 11.00 USD
20 days ago

Thank Q. Blessings. Merry Christmas.

Susan Sciascia
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Charlie and Coleen for sharing your knowledge and love with us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

HAL IAN
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Much Love and Appreciation This is the least I can do for so much I receive from both of you....thankQ so very much Charlie and Colleen!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

NitaHug
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great ❤️

leia Lauritzen
$ 22.00 USD
1 month ago

You simply the best 👊👊👊

Regina Kellum
$ 17.00 USD
1 month ago

ThankQ for sharing y'all's Love & Kindness all these years! 💖

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Chatter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

QofSwords
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you

Karen Duncan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas to you both and your beautiful animals

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Here's to clean living and clean laundry!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and blessings Charlie and Colleen over Christmas and throughout the year. Jenny

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for being great shepherds Colleen and Charlie!

Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo