Supporting The Schott Family

On December 27th, the Schott family lost their only daughter Tracy, (40) and granddaughter Eva Beatrice, (2) in a head-on collison after celebrating the holidays with their family in Mexico. Close friends are putting together this fundraiser in an effort to help during a time of unimaginable grief. We are asking for your help to ease some of the financial burden associated with retrieving the remains from Mexico, transporting them back to the US, and funeral costs. Al is known to his SRP family through his selflessness and generosity, and this is our opportunity to rally behind him by trying to relieve a small fraction of what he and his wife are facing. So whether you are a friend, fellow co-worker, or just stumbled upon this fundraiser, we are asking for your help to show these amazing people some kindness in their time of need. Our hope is to help them the best we can and allow them to mourn and grieve the passing of their beautiful girls and put them to rest. Thank you.



