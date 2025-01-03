Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting The Schott Family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $7,310

Campaign created by Taylor North

Supporting The Schott Family

On December 27th, the Schott family lost their only daughter Tracy, (40) and granddaughter Eva Beatrice, (2) in a head-on collison after celebrating the holidays with their family in Mexico. Close friends are putting together this fundraiser in an effort to help during a time of unimaginable grief. We are asking for your help to ease some of the financial burden associated with retrieving the remains from Mexico, transporting them back to the US, and funeral costs. Al is known to his SRP family through his selflessness and generosity, and this is our opportunity to rally behind him by trying to relieve a small fraction of what he and his wife are facing. So whether you are a friend, fellow co-worker, or just stumbled upon this fundraiser, we are asking for your help to show these amazing people some kindness in their time of need. Our hope is to help them the best we can and allow them to mourn and grieve the passing of their beautiful girls and put them to rest. Thank you.


Recent Donations
Show:
Ashley Brown
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

P Gliniak
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Alex Carbajal
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers to the Schott Family.

Ralph Brekan Family
$ 300.00 USD
4 days ago

Heartbreaking. We love you guys.

L Hall
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Sandie Wilsterman
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Joseph Brekan
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Words cannot express the grief and loss. So sorry. May the memories and knowing Jesus is welcoming their presence help comfort you.

Jimmy Clark
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

The Curley Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Bruce Cartelli
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Greg Bronson
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

Marla Briggs
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

Bryson
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Carmela Lamadore
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Sending healing love and prayers

Rebecca and Connor Mack
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Our prayers are with your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

There are no words , prayers for Cindy and family.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo