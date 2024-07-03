Support the Paynes After a Devastating Fire

On a day marked by unusually high winds from the southeast, tragedy struck the Payne family. A devastating woods fire engulfed their property, destroying their vehicles, metal buildings, and essential tools. Thankfully, their home was spared. This heart-wrenching incident, which quickly spread to 318 acres, was covered by the local news, shedding light on the severity of their loss and the overwhelming challenges they now face. [Video] [Article]





The Payne's are a beloved part of their community and our family. Always known for their kindness and generosity under any circumstances to others. They've always been the first to offer help to others in times of need. Now, Lisa and Phillip need our support more than ever.





What happened?

On May 14th, a woods fire started on Bluebird and rapidly consumed everything in its path, including the Payne family's vehicles and their metal building, which housed essential tools. The woods fire, fueled by strong winds, left their boat, 4-wheelers, and cherished vehicles- a Mustang and Camaro- in ruins. Despite the best efforts of firefighters, the Payne's property was destroyed. However, due to the firefighters their home was spared.





How can you help?

Rebuilding a life after such a catastrophic event is daunting. Insurance can only cover so much, and the Payne's are facing significant expenses to replace their belongings and rebuild their lives. Your donations will help cover:

Rebuilding Costs: Contributing to the reconstruction of their buildings. A new garage of the same model is worth $70,000, and insurance is only covering $17,000 of the original.

Contributing to the reconstruction of their buildings. A new garage of the same model is worth $70,000, and insurance is only covering $17,000 of the original. Tools & Equipment: Helping Phillip replace the tools he needs for his livelihood, approximately worth upwards of $30,000.

Helping Phillip replace the tools he needs for his livelihood, approximately worth upwards of $30,000. Basic Necessities: Replacing the daily essentials that were lost in the fire, with a value above $40,000.

A complete inventory of the Garage contents was recorded after the fire. Including cars, boat, 3x 4-wheelers, motorcycle, and all tools had a complete value of ~$433,000. Additionally, they are fighting to change the insurance value of their 2010 SS Camaro, which is currently set at $16,000, to a higher amount. The 1993 Ford GT 5.0 Mustang, the last model of the fox body style, is a total loss as insurance deemed the vehicle to not be worth anything based on depreciation.





What your support means to us:

Everything donated will bring the Payne's one step closer to regaining their stability and peace of mind. Your generosity will provide them with the necessary resources to start anew and remind them that they are not alone in this journey. I started this campaign for them as Lisa expressed her discomfort in asking for help herself, and this truly shows how truly selfless and faithful they are to helping others before themselves.





Despite their tremendous loss, the Payne's remain grateful to God and the efforts of those who fought the fire and helped save many homes and lives in the area. "We are very fortunate, thank God for these firemen and hard-working linemen, as they were working all night long." - Lisa Payne





By giving, you are not just providing financial assistance; you are offering a lifeline to a family in desperate need. The Payne family has always given to their community, and it's now time to come together to lift up the Payne's and help them rebuild their lives.



