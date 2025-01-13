Support for Jeryl & Maria

Friends and family, thank you for your interest.

As some of you may have known, Jeryl has not been doing the best for the last few months. He has been experiencing abdominal pain, and lost quite a bit of weight. Finally, on Friday, January 10, after a particularly severe bout of pain, Jeryl went to Hershey Medical. They ran a few tests, but decided to wait for more extensive testing until Monday. In the meantime, they kept him on pain medications to control the pain. Over the weekend, his pain increased drastically, and higher amounts of medication were needed to keep it at bay. On Monday, CAT scans revealed an extremely aggressive form of cancer, and that it had already spread to at least his liver, lungs, and lymph nodes. Doctors say that treatment is futile, and are simply doing their best to keep him comfortable for the very limited time that they expect he has left.

Please pray for Jeryl & Maria, and their children. Pray that God’s will would be done. Pray for grace to accept this and keep moving forward. If you feel led to give, your financial support will assist with covering the mounting hospital expenses and help to provide for a future, likely without him.

