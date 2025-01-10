Supporting The Hoekstra Family

Goal:
CAD $30,000
Raised:
CAD $1,575
Campaign funds will be received by Liesbeth Hoekstra
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Hoekstra. John has been an integral part of the WISDOM community for 16 years as an employee and WISDOM father. John leaves behind his wife, Liesbeth, eight children, a son-in-law and grandson. Please consider supporting their family with living expenses at this time.
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for you all.
I was so sad to hear this & send my deepest sympathy for this loss. Praying Numbers 6:24-26 over all. May the LORD Yahweh Yireh bless you (Hoekstra family) and protect you; may the LORD make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; may the LORD Yahweh Yireh look with favour on you and give you peace…. May you feel His very present comfort, and receive all that you need. Amen.
You and your beautiful family are loved. May God comfort you and open His storehouse for you. Be blessed!
