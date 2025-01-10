Supporting The Hoekstra Family

Michelle McLay - $ 100.00 CAD

1 day ago

I was so sad to hear this & send my deepest sympathy for this loss. Praying Numbers 6:24-26 over all. May the LORD Yahweh Yireh bless you (Hoekstra family) and protect you; may the LORD make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; may the LORD Yahweh Yireh look with favour on you and give you peace…. May you feel His very present comfort, and receive all that you need. Amen.