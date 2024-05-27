Campaign Image

Supporting The Atwoods

Raised:

 USD $7,825

Campaign created by Brittanie Toomey

Campaign funds will be received by Brittanie Toomey

On April 17 Josh was arrested for going to the capitol back in January 2021. He was our sole provider and protector and he was taken away from us. I was pregnant at the time with our third baby and since then I had to have the baby alone. We have a 5, 2, and one month old. I was a stay at home mom raising the kids and Josh worked his own business doing HVAC work for businesses and people in the community. Donating to us would be the biggest blessing, and would mean a lot for our family. It would go towards bills and raising the kids. Thank you so much for your support and we appreciate you. 
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
18 days ago

Keep faith! God is aways with you!

Rumble fan
$ 10.00 USD
19 days ago

God answers prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

Cathy Richardson
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Only days, not months dear ones! God Bless!

Ming Zou
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

The NN Patriot
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong and focus on those beautiful children! Their Daddy will be home before you know it. Have faith that you will get through these struggles because Patriotic Americans are pulling for you and praying for you! - Tom

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Brinne P
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and your entire family as you navigate this difficult time. I pray that Josh returns to you soon!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings to you and your family, Joshua.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

California Patriots
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Congratulations to The Atwood Family on your newest addition to the family!I watched the Baby Shower and saw your Beautiful Patriot Baby! God bless your family and we continue to lift you and Joshua up in our prayers! Love, CAP & Family Psalm 18:2 "The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold."

Florence
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you all. God Bless you.

Team Anderson
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers and love along with this gift. It was an honor to meet you at Freedom corner last night.

Olivia Bollinger
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

I heard your family's story from a group of Chinese patriots. Be strong, hero! Pray for you all! Justice will come sooner or later. The evils will be defeated! God bless you and protect you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I am so sorry this is happening to you in a country like America. I wish there was so much more we could do to help you and your sweet little children. I pray that you are able to rest in the lord. And that your husband is able to persevere.

