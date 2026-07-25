Help Sue & Allen Pay off Their Mortgage

We are Sue Upshaw 81, and Allen Upshaw 78. I manage Upshaw Consulting Inc specializing in QuickBooks bookkeeping and small business start-up. Allen is a Gospel singer and semi-retired Cowboy Church Pastor.

We are both in good physical and mental health and we can work from home. Due to physical limitations neither of us can hold a part or full-time job.

In December 2023 we bought our first home in over 30 years that made our home-based business possible. I have bookkeeping clients and Allen Pastors part time.

When we bought the home, we purchased it with an owner carried, high interest, high tax, mortgage with a payment just under $1,500, which we could afford at that time thanks to my bookkeeping service.

Since then, some of my clients have closed their business and a few moved on to other services leaving us short of the income we need from the business to supplement our Social Security and to cover the house payment. Because we have business income, and our ages, we cannot secure a normal mortgage to lower the payment.

We are currently facing the possibility that we will have to sell our home soon and move into some sort of senior living arrangement. This would force us to rehome our dog and to live in quarters that will not support our outreach business and ministry.

We really don’t want to live in close quarters with lots of other people. We are healthy and can manage very well on our own.

We are asking for your help to pay off our mortgage. We need to raise $125,000 to close out the mortgage. When we pay off the mortgage we can afford to live on our Social Security and continue our service and mission until we become too infirm to live on our own.

Every dollar contributed will be used to pay down the mortgage.

God Bless you and your family.

With Love, Sue & Allen