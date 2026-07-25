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Empower Soza to go to Leadership Training School

Goal$700 USD
Raised$855 USD

Fundraiser created byVeledise Torres

Fundraiser funds will be received by Veledise Torres

Empower Soza to go to Leadership Training School

Hey amazing souls,

Our name is Veledise Torres (Soza *married*) and Tycen Soza. We need your help to get to Jeju, South Korea for the Leadership Training School (LTS) with YWAM.

By God’s provision, our school fees are fully covered through generous supporters — truly a miracle. But we still need $4,500 for our flight tickets to get there.

This isn’t just about travel expenses. It’s about stepping fully into what God is calling us to do.

We believe we are meant to be at this LTS alongside other Deaf leaders from around the world. This is more than a school. It’s a sacred time to learn the history and heart of YWAM, to sit under elders who have faithfully served for over 30 years, and to seek God for clear direction for the next five years of mission.

Our vision is bold:

• To see 5 million Deaf people come to know Jesus.

• To train and send 100 Deaf missionaries by 2030.

We believe this training is a key step toward that vision. We need space to pray, align, and hear God’s strategy for reaching the Deaf community with the Gospel.

Would you partner with us?

We are trusting God for $4,500 for flights. Every gift — big or small — moves us closer to Jeju and closer to the mission He has placed on our hearts.

Your support is more than financial. It’s a partnership. It’s a belief. It’s standing with us to impact lives for Christ in places where the Gospel is still unheard.

Thank you for praying, giving, and believing with us. ✈️?

#FaithInAction #DeafMissions #YWAMLTS

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