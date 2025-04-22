Shawn Iblings' Cancer Battle

My aunt Shawn was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer on March 28th. This is not her first battle against cancer but this time it has spread to her lymph nodes, bones and brain. She is facing immune therapy, radiation, and brain surgery.

As if all of that isn't enough to stress about, she has also exhausted her PTO at work, and, while her employer is trying to gather donated PTO hours for her, that will take time. She has also applied for FMLA but that will also take time. Meanwhile, the bills are piling up, and she needs our help.

She's a fighter and she's going to beat this again...but she needs to be able to focus on that fight and not on the financial stress. I can't imagine how she's feeling with the mountain ahead that she has to climb. Let's band together and give her a lift up. Any amount will help. If you can't donate then please share this! Make it go far and wide.