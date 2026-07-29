Overlooked Details Lead to Wrongful Conviction

After Zacarius Pierre and his daughter were chased, hit, and threatened by a drunk driver in an Arizona, he was forced to act in self-defense. The legal system failed to account for the aggressor's intoxication and violent behavior, charging Zacarius with 2nd degree despite the circumstances fitting 100% of legal bounds of self defense.

Your contribution directly supports the legal fees needed for Mr. Pierre's legal defense team, Farragut Law in Phoenix Arizona, to have the resources needed to restore justice. We cannot do this alone. Join the fight to challenge the narrative, and bring light to a flawed investigation that has caused severe injustice to Mr. Pierre and his beloved family.



