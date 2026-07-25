Support my Mission to Middle East or North Africa





Hello! My name is Silvana Arias, I am a 19-year-old Colombian, and I would like to share with you a calling that God has placed on my heart: to bring the love of Jesus to the nations, especially to people who have never had the opportunity to know Him.

Since last year, God has awakened in me a special burden for the Muslim population, so that they may come to know Jesus and His message of Salvation. I desire to serve with love, respect, and compassion, reflecting the character of Christ in every action.

This year I am participating in a 6-month mission in the Middle East or North Africa (could be Egypt or Lebanon, depending on where I am assingned), which includes:









I am carrying out this mission alongside a Christian missionary organization (YWAM Amsterdam), receiving training, guidance, and spiritual covering throughout the entire process. However, all financial expenses are my personal responsibility.

During outreach time, I will be serving alongside local long-term ministries and churches. Whether working with children, teaching English to young people, sharing the Message of Salvation in the streets, or doing practical work, knowing that there are many ways to evangelize, serve, and love, but only one God.

In order to fulfill this calling, I need to raise €7,000, which will cover:









I would like to invite you to be part of this mission. Every donation, regardless of the amount, has an eternal impact. If you are not able to support financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign are also a great blessing.

I commit to keeping those who support me informed by sharing updates, testimonies, and prayer requests throughout the entire process.

Thank you for taking the time to read this message and for considering being part of what God is doing among the nations.

With gratitude,

Silvana Arias

Missionary

📞 +57 316 762 9509

📧 siilvanaarias.val@gmail.com

“How then will they believe in Him of whom they have not heard?” – Romans 10:14



