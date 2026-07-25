support missionary family

As a single mom of two young children, I have chosen to follow God’s call and serve Him full-time as a missionary in Cambodia. Although we receive no salary, we trust God to provide for our family as we share His love with others.

Our ministry includes teaching English and Bible lessons to children, leading Sunday school, discipling young people, and reaching villages with the Gospel through children’s programs and community outreach. Our desire is to see children and families know Jesus and grow in His love.

We are raising $5,000 to cover one year of living and ministry expenses so we can continue serving where God has called us. Every gift, no matter the size, helps us remain on the mission field.

Thank you for praying, giving, and partnering with our family. If you would like to support us, please visit our fundraising page. Your generosity is helping bring hope and the love of Christ to children and families in Cambodia.



