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Save Mickey's Dreams Fund Her Future!

Monthly Goal₱50,000 PHP
Total Raised₱0 PHP
Raised this month₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byMa Sophia Galula

Save Mickey's Dreams Fund Her Future!

My name is Sophia, and I am humbly asking for help for my daughter, Mickey.

Mickey is currently studying Architecture at CIT, pursuing her dream of becoming a licensed architect one day. From a young age, she has loved designing, drawing, and imagining buildings that could one day stand strong and beautiful in our community. Getting accepted into the Architecture program was one of the proudest moments of our lives.

We were able to support her through her first year (two semesters). Each semester costs approximately ₱100,000, which we managed through hard work and careful budgeting. However, our situation changed unexpectedly. I lost my job, and despite doing everything I can to earn through my online business, the income has not been enough to cover even our basic living expenses.

I am also supporting her two younger sisters, who are still in elementary school. Between food, rent, utilities, and school expenses, we are struggling just to meet daily needs.

Because of our financial hardship, Mickey was forced to pause her education. We have already lost one full academic year due to these financial challenges. It has been heartbreaking to watch her put her dream of becoming an architect on hold — not because she lacks dedication or ability, but simply because we cannot afford the tuition.

Mickey is ready and determined to return to school and begin her second year. She has not given up on her dream. She continues to study independently, practice her design skills, and prepare herself so she can succeed once she returns.

We are humbly asking for support to help cover her tuition so she can continue her Architecture studies at CIT. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and bring her closer to achieving her dream of becoming an architect.

If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you share this campaign. Your support, kindness, and prayers mean more to our family than we can express.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping Mickey return to university and continue building her future.

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