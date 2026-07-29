Support Meagan for RevivALL26

I have been so impacted living in Zagreb, Croatia these last few months as I have helped students know more about the Word of God, I am dreaming to continue my journey in Europe! I have seen God work in powerful ways every week- from changing the hearts of women, to clearly opening doors for us to make the Gospel known. Please help make this dream possible to stay on the mission field.

To experience my journey in Zagreb, view my vlogs here !



I can't do this alone. I need your help to make this trip a reality! I am raising funds to cover my expenses listed below. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards supporting me on this mission.

My Budget:

$12,400 for food, rent, transportation and other daily expenses for the year

$4,500 for travel and document fees

Total: $16,900

(Due to the dollar falling against the Euro this past year, I need to raise significantly more US dollars to equate to my living expenses in Europe, which is all paid in Euros.)





Thank you for believing in the mission of helping more young people hear the Good News about Jesus :)