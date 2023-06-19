Support Matt Couch's Recovery and His Daughters





Matt is a true American patriot and journalist that has proven time and time again he is willing to give up EVERYTHING to support our country. He's an inspiration to me.





Doctors are saying Matt is a "very sick man" and are doing everything they can to combat his symptoms of heart failure, kidney failure, and liver function failure.





As of now, doctors believe he has blood clots scattered all throughout his body, including his right leg, kidney, and even his heart.





There's a VERY real possibility he could lose his leg just below the knee, and he needs your prayers for divine intervention to hopefully prevent that from happening 🙏





Along with your prayers, I want to be able to help his young daughters through this fight, as they're obviously having a very tough time seeing their dad in this condition. Your support will help take care of his daughters while Matt is in the hospital unable to work as well as during his recovery.





If you can spare a few dollars, please consider donating to our campaign. It's appreciate more than you can imagine.





I'm in close contact with Matt and will provide updates as well as on my Twitter ( @NickSortor