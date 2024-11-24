Support for Markus Reimer & Family

Dear Friends,

Thank you for taking the time to learn how you can support Markus, Anna, and their two kids during this important moment. Markus has always been a strong, hardworking individual who doesn’t shy away from challenges. For more than 25 years, he’s pushed through significant back pain without complaint, continuing to support his family and help others in countless ways. However, after a recent neck injury, the situation has escalated. To restore his mobility and eliminate the intense pain that has become unmanageable, Markus urgently needs surgery to replace 3 discs in his spine. The diagnosis is Degenerative Disc Disease with disc herniation causing stenosis of the spinal canal. Two are in his neck and one in his lower back.

This isn’t an easy request for Markus to make. He’s a doer, someone who has always relied on his determination and work ethic to overcome obstacles. But this time, the challenge is beyond what he can tackle on his own. The surgery, scheduled for January 9/2025, is critical to getting Markus back to the life he loves: working with his hands, supporting his family, and living pain-free. The procedure, which will be performed by a skilled surgeon in Germany, has a cost of 63,000.00 euros (approximately $85,000.00 CAD), with an additional two-week recovery period abroad, and 3 month recovery period at home.

Markus has always been the first to step in when others needed help - Now it’s our turn to step up for him. Every contribution, big or small, will go directly toward covering the costs of the surgery, ensuring Markus can move forward with this life-changing procedure.

Your support means more than words can express. By donating or sharing this message, you’re helping Markus get back to what he does best: living life to the fullest, serving others, and being the rock his family and community know him to be.

Markus, Anna, and the kids are deeply grateful for your generosity, prayers, and encouragement as they navigate this journey. Together, we can ensure Markus gets the care he needs to reclaim his strength, health, and future.

With heartfelt gratitude,