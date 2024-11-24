Support for Markus Reimer & Family

Goal:
CAD $85,000
Raised:
CAD $49,525
Campaign funds will be received by Markus Reimer
Dear Friends,
Thank you for taking the time to learn how you can support Markus, Anna, and their two kids during this important moment. Markus has always been a strong, hardworking individual who doesn’t shy away from challenges. For more than 25 years, he’s pushed through significant back pain without complaint, continuing to support his family and help others in countless ways. However, after a recent neck injury, the situation has escalated. To restore his mobility and eliminate the intense pain that has become unmanageable, Markus urgently needs surgery to replace 3 discs in his spine. The diagnosis is Degenerative Disc Disease with disc herniation causing stenosis of the spinal canal. Two are in his neck and one in his lower back.
This isn’t an easy request for Markus to make. He’s a doer, someone who has always relied on his determination and work ethic to overcome obstacles. But this time, the challenge is beyond what he can tackle on his own. The surgery, scheduled for January 9/2025, is critical to getting Markus back to the life he loves: working with his hands, supporting his family, and living pain-free. The procedure, which will be performed by a skilled surgeon in Germany, has a cost of 63,000.00 euros (approximately $85,000.00 CAD), with an additional two-week recovery period abroad, and 3 month recovery period at home.
Markus has always been the first to step in when others needed help - Now it’s our turn to step up for him. Every contribution, big or small, will go directly toward covering the costs of the surgery, ensuring Markus can move forward with this life-changing procedure.
Your support means more than words can express. By donating or sharing this message, you’re helping Markus get back to what he does best: living life to the fullest, serving others, and being the rock his family and community know him to be.
Markus, Anna, and the kids are deeply grateful for your generosity, prayers, and encouragement as they navigate this journey. Together, we can ensure Markus gets the care he needs to reclaim his strength, health, and future.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Good luck man, we’re thinking of you!
Markus - Wishing you a very successful procedure and a swift recovery. You have an army of people who love you, ourselves included, standing with and praying for you during this challenging time. Godspeed, my friend. Looking forward to seeing the joy and relief on your face when you get back home. Love you, brother.
Sending good energy and praying for a speedy recovery.
Praying for you for a speed recovery and for your family.
Praying for your back to heal and for surgery to go well. Thank you so much for supporting me. I am so honoured to return the blessing. Lots of love! ❤️
God bless you, Markus, Anna and girls. Praying that God will do exceedingly abundantly beyond all you could ask or imagine!
Uncle Rolly and I are praying for you Markus, best wishes for a successful surgery . May you be blessed with patience and courage in your recovery . Love to your family too . Patty
Praying for you, Markus and family. Wishing you a Merry Christmas! We'll continue to lift you up in prayer -- for relief and for the procedure ahead -- trusting in the promise that "He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together." (Colossians 1:17)
🙏🏼
We love you guys! Praying the surgery goes well, and for a full recovery.
Praying for God’s presence, healing, and peace to surround you and direction for the surgeon.
All the best, Markus!
Friend of Jays, happy to support. Wishing you a speedy recovery.
Hoping you get the relief you deserve!! Good luck to you and your family!
I wish you well and hope this donation helps get you where you need to go.
We trust this will help so much more than the amount.
The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26
January 12th, 2025
I’m excited and thankful to report that the surgery went well and Markus is now in recovery! He has no never pain for the first time since he was a teenager!
He now has 3 months of recovery before he can return to work! Please pray for full recovery!
Please also consider sharing the link to raise funds to pray off the surgery while he is unable to work.
Thank you for all the generous donations!
January 6th, 2025
Hello Everyone,
Thank you so much for your continued support and prayers for Markus and Anna during this time. They are incredibly humbled by the generosity shown through donations and encouragement.
Thanks to your help, they are now able to proceed with the travel and surgery. This week, they will head to Germany, where Markus is scheduled for surgery on January 9th. Please keep them in your prayers for safe travels, a successful surgery, and complete healing afterward.
Following the surgery, Markus will need three months of rest, recovery, and physiotherapy before he can return to work and his regular activities.
The fundraiser remains open to help cover the cost of the surgery, which has risen to over $90,000 CAD due to exchange rate changes. If you’re able, please consider sharing the fundraiser to help spread the word.
Thank you once again for your kindness, prayers, and support. We can’t wait to see Markus fully healed and back to doing the things he loves!
