Save Maribelle from Her Tumor Battle

On February 19, 2025, my wife, Maribell, was rushed to the hospital after struggling to breathe due to a mass in her throat. Since then, she has undergone chemotherapy, CT scans, and a procedure to help her breathe. While she may speak occasionally, the medications and treatments make it very difficult for her, and she relies on feeding tubes for nutrition.

On March 25, Maribell was transferred to another hospital due to insurance and payment challenges. Our family is overwhelmed with mounting medical bills, rent, utilities, and daily living expenses. Despite our efforts, no donations have been received yet. Maribell means everything to us, and we’re pleading for your support.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us cover her care and give her a chance at recovery. Please help us through this challenging time.