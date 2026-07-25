Support Kayla's Stage 4 Cervical Cancer Battle

To Our Family, Friends and Compassionate Supporters:





We are writing with deep emotion to share Kayla’s journey and to ask for your support.

If you know Kayla as family, a friend, a former coworker, or even a passing acquaintance then you’ve likely witnessed her deep passion for food, wellness, and living with purpose. She is a cherished wife to Micah and a devoted mother to their 9‑year‑old son and 2‑year‑old daughter. Her life is rooted in faith, honesty, hard work, laughter, and growth.

Kayla is a remarkable woman, she is a loving wife, a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, and a loyal friend. She pours her heart into her family, her faith, and her commitment to wellness. Her strong, steady spirit is meeting this diagnosis with courage, determination, and every ounce of fight she has.

On February 15th, 2026, everything changed for Kayla, for her family, and for all of us. She woke that morning with severe pain and swelling in her left arm, which had begun turning blue. She went straight to the emergency room, where doctors immediately ran bloodwork, an ultrasound, and a CT scan.

The results were alarming: a massive blood clot in a major artery near the base of her neck, extending into her lungs and down her left arm. The scans also showed swollen lymph nodes, prompting urgent follow‑up testing. The doctor expressed with confidence that this was cancer‑related, which set off a cascade of appointments and countless restless, unsettled days and nights.

The biopsy of the lymph nodes confirmed metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. After further review at the Kaye Clinic and an additional biopsy, the primary source was identified as cervical squamous cell carcinoma adenocarcinoma that had already spread to distant lymph nodes (fitting the criteria for stage IV). It had been moving quietly through her body, without her knowing.

To say we were shocked is an understatement. Kayla is the most health‑conscious person we know, mindful of everything she puts in and on her body, and intentional about her wellness.

The path toward this diagnosis has been painfully slow and far more complicated than we imagined.

This week two important imaging tests were conducted to confirm Kayla’s stage and guide the treatment plan, the MRI and the PET/CT scans. Meanwhile, Kayla and her family have been tirelessly researching every possible treatment option. This period of waiting has given her space to pray, care for her family as she always does, continue her research, and trust God through the uncertainty. These days bring moments of deep hope and peace, alongside others filled with fear and pain while we wait.

In true Kayla fashion, she has thrown herself into everything she can do—supported closely by Micah, family, and friends. She has been strengthening her terrain through nourishing food, supplements, fasting, various therapies, and wellness practices, all things to support her body and healing. She has also stayed connected to her community, reaching out for information, gathering resources, and doing everything possible to stay proactive, even as regular life continues around her.

The reality is that this is very serious. Even as we cling to hope for her healing, we’re also walking through a season filled with undeniable uncertainty. Some days bring a sense of peace and renewed hope; others are heavy, with fear and grief rising in waves.

The imaging results are back, and once again we’re facing news that’s incredibly difficult to process. The scans show that the cancer has continued to progress, spreading further up the left side of her body since the CT in February. There is now widespread lymph node involvement, along with new nodules in the lungs, and additional new areas of metastasis in the left ribs and hip bone.

The updated diagnosis is Metastatic Cervical Cancer, Stage 4B.

After extensive study, prayer, emails, calls, and consultations, they have come to understand the urgency of acting quickly. This cancer is already progressive, and it has been stated “cervical squamous cell carcinomas are aggressive and difficult to treat because they are resistant to some conventional and alternative therapies.”

With this reality in mind, they have been seeking clarity on which treatments are available to her and what course of action offers the best chance for recovery. Through this process, it has become clear that the most promising approach is an integrative treatment option. A combination of conventional protocols alongside alternative and advanced treatments not available in Canada.

After careful consideration, Kayla and Micah have concluded that the treatment protocol best suited to give her a fighting chance at healing from advanced‑stage cancer is offered outside of Canada, where more comprehensive integrative therapies can be accessed.

Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico is an internationally recognized integrative cancer center known for blending conventional medicine, advanced biological therapies, and evidence‑informed complementary treatments into one cohesive model of care. For more than 60 years, their team has combined advanced immunotherapies with metabolic nutrition, alternative treatments, and emotional and spiritual support, creating a model designed to strengthen the body while caring for the mind and spirit. Their signature ImPACT Program is at the heart of this approach, offering personalized immune‑based therapies tailored to each patient.

Oasis of Hope Hospital will begin by admitting Kayla as an inpatient, allowing their team to monitor her closely, especially given the added complexity of her deep vein thrombosis and the need for blood thinners. During this time, she will begin their ImPACT Program, a personalized immunotherapy approach to strengthen her body’s ability to recognize and attack cancer. This program is part of Oasis of Hope’s broader integrative model, which combines advanced therapies with metabolic nutrition, alternative treatments, and whole‑person support for the mind, body, and spirit.

After this initial phase, Kayla will return home with self‑administered therapies, ongoing monitoring, and continued guidance from the medical team. Over the course of the year, she will travel back to the hospital for additional rounds of testing and treatment.

Being shown this opportunity has felt like the clear, guided direction we have been praying for. The path ahead will require dedication, hard work, patience, faith, and a fierce will to keep moving forward. If there is anyone equipped for a journey that demands that kind of strength and resolve, it’s Kayla.

This journey needs support, not only through prayer and encouraging words, but also through financial help. Donations will play a crucial role in covering the travel and treatment costs needed to give Kayla the best chance at healing.

Ways you can help:

Prayer Encouraging Words Donations Sharing Kayla’s Story





Every contribution made will have a meaningful impact, donations will go directly towards:





Treatment Costs: Helping cover the therapies and medical care that are crucial for Kayla’s chosen path forward. Travel Expenses: Making it possible for Kayla to reach the facilities that offer hope and specialized support.





With our deepest love and appreciation, we thank you for all prayers, encouraging words, donations and sharing Kayla’s story.

We will provide updates on her journey.

Blessings,

Kayla's Family & Friends





A personal note and thank you directly from Kayla and her family:

Kayla:

I want to thank each and every one of you for covering me in prayer, for your encouraging words, and for the tears you’ve shared with me as I navigate this difficult reality. I never imagined facing a diagnosis that would bring me to my knees or force me to make such painful decisions about my treatment, my quality of life, and ultimately my survival. It has been an absolute rollercoaster towards this diagnosis and researching treatment options that align with my personal values. Learning about an integrative approach and advanced therapies that are available outside of Canada has filled me with HOPE. My children are small and they need me for many more years to come. This has made me the primary advocate for my own health and treatment plan. The decision to choose an integrative approach with advanced therapy has not come lightly. It’s come with much searching, learning, tears, and restless sleepless nights followed by hope filled mornings. I never imagined I’d be going through this, and even more I’d never imagined I would need to ask for so much help and support. I am humbled by the overwhelming support and prayer from everyone. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all. On behalf of myself, my husband, and my children, we are truly humbled by your generosity and kindness.





"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31





"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your path's straight." Proverbs 3:5-6





Family:

Kayla joined our family several years ago, she married our son Micah and together they have a 9-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. She is a very loving daughter in law who cares deeply about her kids and husband. We are joining her in her fight for the best possible outcome for their future together. Thank you in advance for any help you might be able to give at this time.