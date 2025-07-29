Supporting Kayla Kloss

Help Support Kayla Kloss in Her Battle Against Bone Cancer

Kayla Kloss is a 16-year-old girl recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer. Her treatment plan includes chemotherapy and a full knee replacement, with additional surgeries needed every 10-15 years for the rest of her life.

This is an introduction to Kayla written by a mentor and a friend to show her heart and love for the Lord.

"I’ve known Kayla since she was a small girl, and I’ve enjoyed watching her grow. Her baking skills are well-known throughout our homeschool community. But I know Kayla as a friend, fellow sister in Christ, and through our mutual enjoyment of the outdoors, which we often explore and discuss together.

Not long ago, Kayla was learning to use her compass to take bearings. I watched as she carefully aligned the compass and made fine adjustments to the bezel with her fingers. Still holding the compass level, Kayla gazed into the distance to double-check her alignment. I looked over her shoulder; it was perfect. She wrote the bearing down on her pad and looked toward me. I nodded with my approval; she had nailed it. Kayla flashed a grin and quietly moved toward her goal. Though I’ve trod this wilderness for over half a century, Kayla’s serene presence and her gentle interaction with the forest’s rhythm inspire me. Her awareness, focus, and love for discovery are so rare and needed in kids today.

Whether baking her famous cookies, reading deer tracks in a muddy bottom, or studying scripture, Kayla is delightful in all that she does. I look forward to the years yet to come and how she will bless all who know her."

-J. Brett Earnest

Kayla is continuing to inspire many and the hospital staff affectionately calls her "The Infamous Kayla" because the news of her cheerful and humble attitude has gone before her, despite her very heavy circumstances she is showing the light of the Lord living inside of her.

This diagnosis has turned life upside down for Kayla and her parents, Edmond and Trisha Kloss. There is not an aspect of their life that has not been affected. As a family, they are holding firmly to their Christian faith and trusting God in every step of this difficult journey.

The Kloss family is facing expenses pertaining to travel for treatment, immune supporting supplements, additional treatments, and long-term care. Since the treatment has been so demanding and intense it's been hard for Edmond to be able to work, he's been accepting whatever handyman jobs the Lord brings but with constant hospital stays it's been a tough schedule. Trisha is a homemaker who homeschools Kayla as well as her sister so they depend on Edmond's work for the household. Your support—financial, prayerful, or encouraging—means more than words can say.

They believe in God’s healing power and presence through every trial. If you feel led to give or pray, please join them in walking this road with strength and faith.

*“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1*

Thank you for standing with Kayla and her family.