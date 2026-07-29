Kai Bamford loves Jesus, baseball, and life. He is a joyful boy and team leader who has a little extra hop in his step and sparkle in his eyes. He's been known to dance on the mound as he warms up to pitch and teaches teammates songs and dances to encourage each other and other teams on the field.

On Saturday, Kai played his heart out at two baseball games, then just hours later, was airlifted to OHSU. That evening, Kai had suffered a brain hemorrhage. His parents would learn the hemorrhage was caused by a congenital brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is a tangle of blood vessels that disrupt the normal flow of blood.

Once at OHSU, Kai had emergency surgery to reduce swelling on his brain. He remains in critical condition as he awaits a second surgery to remove the mass.

Kai and his family have a long road ahead and the medical bills are going to be significant. As owners of their own business, his parents will be taking time away from work to be with Kai, resulting in loss of income. Our goal is to share their load and support the Bamford family as they navigate the road ahead.