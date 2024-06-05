Supporting Justin Brand

Hello my dear pray warriors! Justin and I have had some huge life altering decisions to make as you all know he was Diagnosed with Lymphoma a little over one week ago. Because of your prayers we feel a peace that God is guiding us to a place in Tijuana, Mexico called, HOPE4CANCER





Due to the speed of his Cancer growth it is imperative that he gets treatment immediately. It’s growing in an 80% speed, far faster than most cancers.





It is treatable but a speedy treatment is required.





HOPE4CANCER offers a full body approach to healing. They use therapy that heals and cleans and detox’s the body. Using light, sound frequency and so much more amazing things! They are also strong on spiritual support. He will be there for three weeks in house for treatments followed by a year of support and treatment from home.





This is where we feel God is calling us and are so very thankful for the guidance and Council of many along this journey.

We can’t get there without your help though. We want to thank you and are humbled by your prayers, love and support.