Supporting Justin Brand

Goal:
USD $54,750
Raised:
USD $54,750
Campaign funds will be received by Shalom Brand
Hello my dear pray warriors! Justin and I have had some huge life altering decisions to make as you all know he was Diagnosed with Lymphoma a little over one week ago. Because of your prayers we feel a peace that God is guiding us to a place in Tijuana, Mexico called, HOPE4CANCER
Due to the speed of his Cancer growth it is imperative that he gets treatment immediately. It’s growing in an 80% speed, far faster than most cancers.
It is treatable but a speedy treatment is required.
HOPE4CANCER offers a full body approach to healing. They use therapy that heals and cleans and detox’s the body. Using light, sound frequency and so much more amazing things! They are also strong on spiritual support. He will be there for three weeks in house for treatments followed by a year of support and treatment from home.
This is where we feel God is calling us and are so very thankful for the guidance and Council of many along this journey.
We can’t get there without your help though. We want to thank you and are humbled by your prayers, love and support.
We have loved watching God move and bring healing to Justin. We hope your family can use this for continued needs. To God be all the glory!
Continued prayers for you all!
Praying for you all
We are praying for your family during this difficult time.
Praying for healing and your family
Praying for you all!
Praying daily for you both. May the Lord completely heal Justin and reunite you all and your children very soon.
Praying daily for Justin and family
December 2nd, 2024
Heading Back to MEXICO🤩
We have been home going on 4 months, to our shock. Time goes by, way to fast. It is time to head back to Hope4Cancer for a follow-up and to go over what protocol Justin needs to continue going forward.
We are excited to be taking our two sons with us so that they can see where their Daddy was treated for 3+ months.
We are all thankful to be headed back this time without the unknown hanging over us.
We will be leaving Saturday the 7th and Lord willing if all goes well head home on the 16th.
Pray Justin lungs gain strength over the next 4 days so he can fly without issues. Right now he has to stay on Oxygen, so pray for healing in that. We go to have them drained again tomorrow. HIS SCANS and LUNG FLUID STILL SHOW NO CANCER!! But hoping this damage to his lungs gets addressed soon.
Pray, that I am able to pull all the paper work and needed things together and get home, little boys and farm animals taken care of for our time away. It’s a lot!
I could not do this all without YOUR PRAYERS!
Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
December 2nd, 2024
The NEWS we have all been waiting for!!!!! It has the doctors QUITE Baffled! Talk about scratching their heads.
Doctor- “You do not appear to have CANCER! Your lymph nodes are normal size and your superior vena cava syndrome (bad blood clot) seems to have disappeared.🤷♀️ Your blood work is perfect. Not sure how this happened!”
We responded, 🤩The things which are impossible with men are possible with God. Luke 18:27 (KJV)
Moving forward- Justin is still doing his, “at home treatments” and following the Hope4Cancer home program treatment. We are also working on healing his body from the damage caused by the pneumonia in July. And working to find the reason behind his lungs filling with fluid.
We are planning to be returning to Mexico first of December for our three day follow up treatment plan also. We will be connecting with a missionary there for an out reach, but that’s a DIFFERENT and very EXCITING post and update, coming soon!
July 18th, 2024
I am back in Mexico with my man. He took a turn for the worst last week. A cold that turned into a full blown lung infection. His oxygen was dropping way low so he went back to full care at the Hope4Cancer clinic.
I flew in first thing Sunday morning. After talking with him on Saturday afternoon and realizing he need his women for this fight.
Once I arrived he was moved from the clinic to the People’s hospital here in Tijuana on Sunday night by ambulance. Justin was struggling to keep his oxygen up, had a fever, and lungs full of fluid.
The last four days have included a lot of ups and downs. Sleepless nights, odd food, he just choose to not eat so not to feed his cancer with junk. Treatment plans for possible other illnesses (no evidence just doctors guessing at things) were refused 🙌 endless IV’s of all kinds of things we are not sure of, Lungs drained. And translation issues, I must learn Spanish!!
But God is here with us and faithful through it all and we have seen steady improvements.
Today we are going back to the Hope4Cancer clinic for a 7 day recovery time!
We requested to be moved back to the clinic and so thankful they had a room open. It will be more affordable than the hospital since we are running out of finance. We also feel this is the best option for his overall care and need for Oxygen right now.
Better food 🙌better sleep🙌 doctors we trust and not as costly! 🫣🤪 win win win
Thank you for all of your continued love and support throughout this journey!
Much love and prayers
June 28th, 2024
We were all packed to go home on Tuesday, but after meeting with the doctors at what we thought would be his discharge meeting, felt it best to not rush back right away and stop treatments yet.
It is best to….Finish the race set before us!
Truthfully we won’t be able to do this without help. I wrote our last check on Tuesday and with it all our savings.
To stay here he will need around $8000 to finish up his last treatments, and thats scraping the bucket on just the treatments and does not include Airbnb and food.
That being said I am headed home… Justin and I have been seeking God and praying about it and decided I would go ahead and head home to be with the boys and start selling stuff, we don’t need stuff! But we do need Justin!
Laila my 16 year old will be coming here to stay with Justin and drive back from Mexico with him for a daddio/daughter adventure! I know this will be a very special life changing event for her and I can already see God using her here to bless people and even on the way home.
I will miss him so much,
All the doctors and nurses know us to be inseparable we go as one everywhere. Even on all his out patient visits they know to plan for me to come along because I will be there with him.
Thank you for your prayers and support. We could not have walked in such peace without the supernatural intervention of the prayers of the saints. We do not take it lightly. And are humbled and blessed.
May 6th, 2024
We are coming into our third week here at Hope4Cancer. Everyday is full of cancer fighting therapies.
Cancer hates four things: light, sound, heat, and oxygen. So each therapy focus on hitting the cancer with those four things in mind. Along with the right cancer fighting foods, and a healthy mind set, that promotes healing.
We have also seen a biological dentist that has removed his metal fillings and plan to have his infected wisdom teeth pulled. This also promotes healing. And the best way to go for dental care.
Unfortunately as we come to the end of our three weeks the doctor feels it would be best for us to continue to be here for another 5 weeks. We will continue the therapies we have been doing but also adding in a new treatment that targets his specific type of cancer that’s sitting on his heart artery, creating pressure and cutting off blood supply to his heart and brain.
They have been using blood thinners and steroids to try to slow the cancer growth down so that the natural treatments could catch up. As the doctor describe it. It’s like a speeding train and they have been putting up road blocks, in hopes to slow it down, but it needs breaks so that the road blocks can work!
We are at peace this is what we need to do and trust that the detox and support of all the natural treatments along with this new medication will beat this.
The new meds are NOT supportive to the immune system and we will need to let them do their job but then the goal is to DETOX them out of the body quickly and rebuilding the immune system with all the amazing treatments that H4C offer here.
We plan to move into an AirB&B on May 14th and will come to H4C each Monday for the cancer treatments and than the rest of the week we will come for detox treatments and immune building IV’s.
It is more affordable to come in for daily treatments rather then stay at H4C full time, but it will still cost about $25,000 total for the next 5 weeks. Thanks to the continued support over the last few weeks we already have $10,00 of that covered.
Thank you so much for your prayers and for all that have blessed us so far on this journey!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.