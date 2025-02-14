Campaign Image

Support Justin Barrett Clann Éireann

Goal:

 EUR €5,000

Raised:

 EUR €125

Campaign created by Rebecca Barrett

Support Justin Barrett Clann Éireann

This is a fundraiser on behalf of Clann Éireann for technical equipment, recording equipment, megaphones and materials such as flags, banners, posters etc. 

Please give what you can. We want to spread our message as far as possible! Thank you!

Stay up to date with Clann Éireann and subscribe to our social media accounts linked below:

https://clanneireann.ie/ Clann Éireann Website

https://t.me/clanneireann Clann Éireann Telegram

https://x.com/ClannEireannIE Clann Éireann X

https://x.com/BarrettNatP Justin Barrett X

https://t.me/justinbarrett Justin Barrett Telegram

https://t.me/justinbarrettspeecharchive Justin Barrett Speech archive 

To join, or for an alternative way to donate to Clann Éireann please follow the links below:

https://clanneireann.ie/join https://clanneireann.ie/donate

Access all Clann Éireann media via our Linktree https://linktr.ee/clanneireann






Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
28 minutes ago

Peter K
€ 25.00 EUR
1 hour ago

When I have more I'll be able to donate more. What's important is that everyone donate SOMETHING.

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo