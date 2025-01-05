Support Joseph

On December 20th Joseph Kline was involved in an accident where he fell and was found at a gas station, unresponsive and bleeding from his head and ear. Joseph suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed and will require rehabilitation and possible permanent disability.

As many of you know Joseph is very active in his community, he is a patriot of the highest regard and a man of God. He is always looking out for America and his people. Now he needs our help.

Joseph with the help of family and friends are putting this together to help with any costs as he does not have health insurance and is in no shape to work.

We are still waiting on more information and I will do my best to update here and where I can. Please keep Joseph in your Prayers, support if you can and share if you feel called. Thank you.