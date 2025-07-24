Campaign Image

Support Joe

Raised:

 USD $2,020

Campaign created by CHARLES MANN

You all miss Joe on your favorite podcast. He has had problems this year between breaking his leg and then suffering the same injury again recently and resulting in job loss. Please donate, all proceeds will go to Joe directly.

Recent Donations
Aaron Dodson
$ 204.00 USD
6 hours ago

Love ya Joe. Best is yet yo come!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 hours ago

Face to the screen, slave! We want Joe!

OBDM
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

I verify that I am human and so is Joe

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
15 hours ago

We love you Joe !

Tone the Bone
$ 200.00 USD
19 hours ago

Get your gaping b-hole in front of the mic already!!

Herman and P-Jug
$ 112.00 USD
23 hours ago

DH
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Chachoes is on me, brother!

Ron Goodenberry
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

You may be gay, but you’re still cool.

mrhyd3
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Cmon Joe - lets get back.

Anonymous Giver
$ 69.00 USD
1 day ago

I'll take the pizza without walnut sauce

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Heal up Joe! We love yah brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck, Joe

