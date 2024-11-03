Support Jesse Hayes's Road to Recovery

On Monday night 10/28/24, Jesse Hayes was hit by a car riding his e-bike. Jesse has sustained a traumatic brain injury and remains in a coma. Jesse is a beautiful soul beloved by an amazing, supportive family & many good friends! So many people have stepped up to be Jesse's prayer warriors, and now we are asking that you help support the family financially as they navigate through the long battle Jesse has in front of him! Jesse is a fighter & his soul is strong & I know together we can support Jesse's journey to recovery! If you are not able to contribute financially...the family asks that you pray for Jesse and share the URL link. Thank you so much!!