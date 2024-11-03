Campaign Image
Support Jesse Hayes's Road to Recovery

Campaign created by Kelly Renfro & Chloie Bair

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Hayes

Support Jesse Hayes's Road to Recovery

On Monday night 10/28/24, Jesse Hayes was hit by a car riding his e-bike. Jesse has sustained a traumatic brain injury and remains in a coma. Jesse is a beautiful soul beloved by an amazing, supportive family & many good friends! So many people have stepped up to be Jesse's prayer warriors, and now we are asking that you help support the family financially as they navigate through the long battle Jesse has in front of him! Jesse is a fighter & his soul is strong & I know together we can support Jesse's journey to recovery! If you are not able to contribute financially...the family asks that you pray for Jesse and share the URL link. Thank you so much!!

Cindy
$ 40.00 USD
4 days ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Nicole
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for all of you and Jesse's complete recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Maddy Wells
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

We will be praying for sweet Jesse for a full recovery.

Jess Petrone
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

God is so great! And I’m not sure I’ve ever related so much to a mother’s love and incredible family. God bless you, go Jesse! - mom of 4 boys

Roger H
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
11 days ago

Amy Leite Holmes
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Carlene Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Marquette Michigan
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Wishing you Godspeed.

Shirley Demers
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Hunter Pichop
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

In honor of Kumaka’s birthday

Amy Seel
$ 30.00 USD
19 days ago

Sending in honor of Kumaka’d birthday

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Donovan Hogg
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Best wishes in your recovery!

Millie
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

praying for you ! I can’t wait for you to come home and see you happy and healthy with Jackie again you are strong you can do this!! I hope this helps towards making your house wheelchair accessible for you:) you got this !!! Merry Christmas 🎄

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Joining you in prayer; as we watch God's continued miraculous healing upon your son🙏

Diana Ficklin
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Jen
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

🧡🖤

Leslie Hurtado
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Prayers for Jesse and Family! 🙏🏼 ❤️

Updates

Update #1

November 13th, 2024

Hi everyone, this is Kasey Jesse‘s mom❤️ I just wanted to first of all, thank everyone who has taken the time and made a donation❤️🙏 please know how grateful we are! Jesse‘s formal diagnosis is diffused Axonal Brain Injury category three. We are still in ICU and Jesse has not woken up! The Drs remain hopeful he will❤️🙏The estimated recovery time for Jesse will be two years.🙏 Jesse will require physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy and I’m sure many we have yet to be told. Our GOD is amazing and is holding Jesse and our family❤️🙏 We believe Jesse will recover and will live a full life giving Glory to GOD!!  

