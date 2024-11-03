Support Jesse Hayes's Road to Recovery

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $15,224
On Monday night 10/28/24, Jesse Hayes was hit by a car riding his e-bike. Jesse has sustained a traumatic brain injury and remains in a coma. Jesse is a beautiful soul beloved by an amazing, supportive family & many good friends! So many people have stepped up to be Jesse's prayer warriors, and now we are asking that you help support the family financially as they navigate through the long battle Jesse has in front of him! Jesse is a fighter & his soul is strong & I know together we can support Jesse's journey to recovery! If you are not able to contribute financially...the family asks that you pray for Jesse and share the URL link. Thank you so much!!
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Praying for all of you and Jesse's complete recovery!
We will be praying for sweet Jesse for a full recovery.
God is so great! And I’m not sure I’ve ever related so much to a mother’s love and incredible family. God bless you, go Jesse! - mom of 4 boys
Wishing you Godspeed.
In honor of Kumaka’s birthday
Sending in honor of Kumaka’d birthday
Best wishes in your recovery!
praying for you ! I can’t wait for you to come home and see you happy and healthy with Jackie again you are strong you can do this!! I hope this helps towards making your house wheelchair accessible for you:) you got this !!! Merry Christmas 🎄
Joining you in prayer; as we watch God's continued miraculous healing upon your son🙏
🧡🖤
Prayers for Jesse and Family! 🙏🏼 ❤️
November 13th, 2024
Hi everyone, this is Kasey Jesse‘s mom❤️ I just wanted to first of all, thank everyone who has taken the time and made a donation❤️🙏 please know how grateful we are! Jesse‘s formal diagnosis is diffused Axonal Brain Injury category three. We are still in ICU and Jesse has not woken up! The Drs remain hopeful he will❤️🙏The estimated recovery time for Jesse will be two years.🙏 Jesse will require physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy and I’m sure many we have yet to be told. Our GOD is amazing and is holding Jesse and our family❤️🙏 We believe Jesse will recover and will live a full life giving Glory to GOD!!
