Jenna Ellis Legal Defense Fund

Thank you for your support for Jenna’s legal defense fund. The Georgia case has been resolved. Your support helped Jenna immensely. We want to answer a question that has been raised regarding the fund. The legal fees and costs significantly exceeded the amount raised by the fund. Thank you for your continued support.





Relationship with Financially donating Party: When non-clients are donating to compensate the lawyer for the legal services, (1) the lawyer may not permit the non-clients to interfere with the lawyer’s professional judgment or with the attorney-client relationship; (2) the lawyer is obligated to only seek the objectives of the client only; (3) the lawyer may not share information with the non clients



