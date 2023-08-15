Campaign Image

Jenna Ellis Legal Defense Fund

Raised:

 USD $222,125

Campaign created by Michael Melito

Campaign funds will be received by Melito Law LLC

Jenna Ellis Legal Defense Fund

Thank you for your support for Jenna’s legal defense fund. The Georgia case has been resolved. Your support helped Jenna immensely. We want to answer a question that has been raised regarding the fund. The legal fees and costs significantly exceeded the amount raised by the fund. Thank you for your continued support.


Relationship with Financially donating Party:  When non-clients are donating to compensate the lawyer for the legal services, (1) the lawyer may not permit the non-clients to interfere with the lawyer’s professional judgment or with the attorney-client relationship; (2) the lawyer is obligated to only seek the objectives of the client only; (3) the lawyer may not share information with the non clients  


Richard
$ 20.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you, Ms Ellis!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck with what you do

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bless you Jenna. I’m sorry things went awry for you and hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Melanie Gianfala
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I learned about Chevron Deference from you on Andrew Klavan's podcast centuries ago. Thanks for fighting for limited government and freedom. Have a great holiday. Rich

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

JFP Sr
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Be Humble and Fearless Pick you battles carefully Stay strong till the end God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord provide all you need for your legal fees. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Jenna

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

TRUTH WINS
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

This is what we minions can do to help save our country. Pray for more TRUTH, it is the way out of this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you, Jenna!

TRUTH WINS
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

This is what we minions can do to help save our country. Pray for more TRUTH, it is the way out of this!

