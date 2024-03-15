Support James Spencer HTX

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $18,120
Campaign funds will be received by Brigitte Smalley
Houston! James needs our help!!! Please help family of James Lewis Spencer’s defense with court case out of Harris County, Texas. Any donation helps! He is so grateful for all of your support. Please SHARE!! #supportjamesspencer_htx
@supportjamesspencer
Justice for James Spencer
Praying for your freedom. You should never have been put in jail for this.
🫂
God bless you! Hang in there.
Praying for you!
I feel you were defending other children, but also your own inner child
I’m broke but this is a good, GREAT reason to spend my money . God bless
Free bro, ain't do nothing wrong
James was a friend of mine in high school. Truly a great person!
You did the right thing and shouldn’t be arrested!
More people should be like you. Thank you!
This country’s government and law enforcement sure do enjoy protecting child molesters.
Thank you. You are a true hero.
Thank you so much for doing this! I truly believe he should be set free
Prayers will be set tonight for James and his family.
March 16th, 2024
Hi Everyone! James is first and foremost so grateful for all the prayers and donations. He is staying strong throughout it all! Court has been reset to May 22nd. Thank you all for the prayers and donations. 100% going to James besides the 1% to Give Send Go. Sending love to you all ❤️
Sincerely James Oldest sister - Brigitte Smalley
