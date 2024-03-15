Campaign Image
Support James Spencer HTX

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $18,120

Campaign created by Family of James Spencer

Campaign funds will be received by Brigitte Smalley

Support James Spencer HTX

Houston! James needs our help!!! Please help family of James Lewis Spencer’s defense with court case out of Harris County, Texas. Any donation helps! He is so grateful for all of your support. Please SHARE!! #supportjamesspencer_htx

@supportjamesspencer

Justice for James Spencer

Recent Donations
Paul Wilson
$ 80.00 USD
2 days ago

Jade Meindertsma
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for your freedom. You should never have been put in jail for this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

🫂

Ashley B
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you! Hang in there.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Rome
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

I feel you were defending other children, but also your own inner child

Rossy Santos
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

I’m broke but this is a good, GREAT reason to spend my money . God bless

Amira Sadek
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Free bro, ain't do nothing wrong

Michael Gunn
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

James was a friend of mine in high school. Truly a great person!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

You did the right thing and shouldn’t be arrested!

Death2pedos
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Bero
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

More people should be like you. Thank you!

Raymond P
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

This country’s government and law enforcement sure do enjoy protecting child molesters.

Surbhi
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you. You are a true hero.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you so much for doing this! I truly believe he should be set free

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers will be set tonight for James and his family.

Updates

Update 3/15/2024

March 16th, 2024

Hi Everyone! James is first and foremost so grateful for all the prayers and donations. He is staying strong throughout it all! Court has been reset to May 22nd. Thank you all for the prayers and donations. 100% going to James besides the 1% to Give Send Go. Sending love to you all ❤️

Sincerely James Oldest sister - Brigitte Smalley 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • We would like everyone to pray for strength and comfort for James during this time.

