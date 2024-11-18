Support James and Ireena Dolan

Raised:
USD $3,302
Campaign funds will be received by Ireena Hosseini
A Grand Slam of Misfortune
Strike 1: A young Christian family with 2 children. A very hard working husband and father, then COVID robs him of his business. Mom; multi-tasking, taking care of her home, family and working part-time to supplement the income.
Strike 2: While driving with his son, Dad has a massive stroke. He remains hospitalized for weeks.
Strike 3: Shortly after release, Dad is back in the hospital with a family disorder of a rare form of cancer.
What does their future look like to you?
James and his family are...
* Standing strong in their faith
* Praising and worshiping our Lord Jesus
* Playing for a triumphal run to home plate, singing:
"We will triumph in our Lord, We will triumph like never before, Greater is He that Helps me Overcome!"
They have had no income for over 6 months, their life savings is exhausted and they are unable to run their business. Please support this wonderful family, any amount would be appreciated.
Consider joining James in SONG, and PRAYER and OFFERING and BELIEVING with him and for him for that victory run to Home Plate -
We are praying for God to heal James and provide everything you need.
Blessings
🙏🙏🙏
We're praying!
Love you guys 🙏❤️
May the lord bless you during this time.
May God bless you, keep you, and shine His face upon you!
Praying for James and all of you!
Continue prayers for James and the family.
Dear brother and sister, our hearts are with you and we pray for a miracle in dear brother James’s healing!!
Praying for you guys
Sending love and prayers
Praying for you and walking this out with you and the family love you all so much !!!
We are praying for you guys and believing God for the great testimony and total and complete healing!
Praying
