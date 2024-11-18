Campaign Image

Support James and Ireena Dolan

 USD $3,302

Support James and Ireena Dolan

A Grand Slam of Misfortune

Strike 1:  A young Christian family with 2 children. A very hard working husband and father, then COVID robs him of his business.  Mom; multi-tasking, taking care of her home, family and working part-time to supplement the income.

Strike 2:  While driving with his son, Dad has a massive stroke.  He remains hospitalized for weeks.

Strike 3:  Shortly after release, Dad is back in the hospital with a family disorder of a rare form of cancer.

What does their future look like to you?  

James and his family are...

* Standing strong in their faith

* Praising and worshiping our Lord Jesus

* Playing for a triumphal run to home plate, singing:

"We will triumph in our Lord, We will triumph like never before, Greater is He that Helps me Overcome!"

They have had no income for over 6 months, their life savings is exhausted and they are unable to run their business.  Please support this wonderful family, any amount would be appreciated.

Consider joining James in SONG, and PRAYER and OFFERING and BELIEVING with him and for him for that victory run to Home Plate -


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

We are praying for God to heal James and provide everything you need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Blessings

Lisa R Kopp
$ 12.00 USD
1 month ago

Robyn Prosser
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We're praying!

Joe Lopez
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys 🙏❤️

Linda Osburn
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

TEAM UP Against Cancer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Maria Rinaldi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the lord bless you during this time.

Arturo Escalera
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Jonathan Brockus
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you, keep you, and shine His face upon you!

Tabitha Jecmen
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for James and all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Continue prayers for James and the family.

Chris and Ruthie English
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear brother and sister, our hearts are with you and we pray for a miracle in dear brother James’s healing!!

Constantine Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys

Cole family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers

Napoleon
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and walking this out with you and the family love you all so much !!!

Dowdell
$ 750.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you guys and believing God for the great testimony and total and complete healing!

Francesca
$ 155.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

