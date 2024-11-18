Support James and Ireena Dolan

A Grand Slam of Misfortune

Strike 1: A young Christian family with 2 children. A very hard working husband and father, then COVID robs him of his business. Mom; multi-tasking, taking care of her home, family and working part-time to supplement the income.

Strike 2: While driving with his son, Dad has a massive stroke. He remains hospitalized for weeks.

Strike 3: Shortly after release, Dad is back in the hospital with a family disorder of a rare form of cancer.

What does their future look like to you?

James and his family are...

* Standing strong in their faith

* Praising and worshiping our Lord Jesus

* Playing for a triumphal run to home plate, singing:

"We will triumph in our Lord, We will triumph like never before, Greater is He that Helps me Overcome!"

They have had no income for over 6 months, their life savings is exhausted and they are unable to run their business. Please support this wonderful family, any amount would be appreciated.

Consider joining James in SONG, and PRAYER and OFFERING and BELIEVING with him and for him for that victory run to Home Plate -



