Support Jai and DOC's move to the US!

Jai and DoC are moving to the U.S. to be able to continue their important work safely! Since they’re leaving behind everything but their clothes and laptop, their friends and partners in apologetics David and Marie Wood will use these funds to purchase household items and supplies to help them get set up in their new home! We will be fitting out a new recording studio and purchasing partitions, soundproofing, lighting elements, desks, chairs, tech supplies, and all the other elements needed for a home and recording studio. We will be purchasing these supplies directly and then any additional funds will be transferred to them to start their new lives in America.