Supporting the Henke Family

Prayers and Fundraising for the Henke Family

Matthew 18:19-20: “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”



A faithful and deserving Vernon family is in urgent need of prayer for miraculous healing and divine comfort. The Henke family own the well known and beloved Vernon Teach and Learn, which has faithfully served and supplied families and teachers in our city for many years.

Lynella, the mother, is suffering from serious and widespread cancer. Lynza, one of her 3 precious daughters, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at a green light in Vernon on July 20th. Lynza spent several weeks in critical condition on life support at Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. While the family held vigil at her bedside, Lynella received her cancer treatments in Vancouver. Cherished Lynza was called home to the Lord in the second week of August, and the family has returned to Vernon to deal with their unimaginable loss, and Lynella's continuing cancer battle.

Although the family has not requested financial assistance, the travel costs, time away from the business, funeral, and Lynella's medical needs will undoubtedly create a burden, which we as a community, blessedly have the power to alleviate for them.

Even more than money, the Henkes need, and have explicitly asked for, prayer. Let’s unite our voices and hearts in prayer and ask the Lord for miraculous healing for Lynella, and for divine comfort for the family.

Please share this campaign far and wide.