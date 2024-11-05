Supporting the Henke Family

Raised:
CAD $49,833
Prayers and Fundraising for the Henke Family
Matthew 18:19-20: “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
A faithful and deserving Vernon family is in urgent need of prayer for miraculous healing and divine comfort. The Henke family own the well known and beloved Vernon Teach and Learn, which has faithfully served and supplied families and teachers in our city for many years.
Lynella, the mother, is suffering from serious and widespread cancer. Lynza, one of her 3 precious daughters, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at a green light in Vernon on July 20th. Lynza spent several weeks in critical condition on life support at Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. While the family held vigil at her bedside, Lynella received her cancer treatments in Vancouver. Cherished Lynza was called home to the Lord in the second week of August, and the family has returned to Vernon to deal with their unimaginable loss, and Lynella's continuing cancer battle.
Although the family has not requested financial assistance, the travel costs, time away from the business, funeral, and Lynella's medical needs will undoubtedly create a burden, which we as a community, blessedly have the power to alleviate for them.
Even more than money, the Henkes need, and have explicitly asked for, prayer. Let’s unite our voices and hearts in prayer and ask the Lord for miraculous healing for Lynella, and for divine comfort for the family.
Please share this campaign far and wide.
with love and sorrow
November 11th, 2024
Good morning, caring community,
Lynella's funeral on Friday, November 8th was difficult and sorrowful but also a beautiful tribute to a life well-lived under God's will. Not all of us will depart this world leaving as large an impact as Lynella has, and may Trevor, Janessa, and Myrissa find some additional solace knowing how many hearts her legacy lives within. Please continue to uphold them in your prayers in the difficult days and months ahead. The extraordinary and cherished Henke women, Lynella and Lynza, will not be forgotten.
I would like to thank every one of you one more time. The generosity, care, and support you've all shown to the Henkes over the last several months has been inspiring and humbling. What a beautiful and blessed community we have, and what a privilege it has been to witness your outpouring of donations, prayers, and support. Thank you, all.
Below is Lynella's beautiful eulogy written and delivered by her loving brother, Garth Jackson:
"Lynella May Henke passed away at the age of 51 in Vernon, BC on November 3rd, 2024 after an extensive battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents Eric and Mavis Jackson, her husband Trevor Henke, as well as her daughters Janessa and Myrissa Henke. She is predeceased by her daughter Lynza Henke who tragically passed away just 11 weeks before her. Lynella leaves behind two sisters and one brother, Jelaine (Eldon) Larson, Garth (Delicia) Jackson, and Glenda (Travis) Elley as well numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynella was born to Eric and Mavis Jackson in Vernon on Friday, April 13th, 1973. As a result, she always viewed Friday the 13th as her lucky day, and the number 13 as her lucky number. Lynella was always very ambitious and had a keen mind for business. She had paper routes throughout her childhood, and often delivered in excess of 100 papers per day. Vernon Daily News was her first employer, and she enjoyed spending evenings canvassing neighbourhoods and telemarketing for new newspaper subscriptions. It was a constant frustration to her siblings that she would always land the most new subscriptions and as a result win the most bonus prizes. On April 29th, 1984 at the age of 11 Lynella made her choice to follow Jesus wherever that path would take her. She stayed true to the commitment without wavering her entire life, allowing each difficult experience to strengthen her relationship with God.
Lynella graduated from Vernon Secondary School in 1991 and started a business program at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. In 1994 she opened a second location of the educational supply store her mother Mavis had started in the basement of the family home. Lynella started Teach and Learn in Penticton at the young age of 21, once again showing her business ambition. It was obvious even from that early age that she had a passion for retail sales and managing her own location of the store.
In April of 1995, she gave up all of her natural possessions and volunteered to enter the ministry to spread the Gospel Story. From 1995 to 2001 she worked as a homeless minister through BC and Montana. Lynella had to make the difficult decision to leave the ministry after suffering a serious car accident which left her with significant back pain. It was the first of many medical setbacks she encountered through life however, her faith through each difficult experience never faltered.
On July 19, 2002, Lynella married the love of her life, Trevor Henke. Trevor relocated to Vernon where they bought a house and started to build their life together. Less than a year later they made the decision to purchase Vernon Teach and Learn from her parents Eric and Mavis Jackson. Although she had put her love for the store on hold for several years, God’s plan had taken her in a full circle back to Vernon and back to retail sales. For almost 22 years Lynella has loved working with Trevor, their daughters and employees to build the business to what it is today, truly a family business with family values at its core. She would often mention how her employees felt like family to her, and she truly loved serving the community. In 2004 Lynella completed a Business Diploma from Thompson River University. In October, the Vernon Chamber of Commerce awarded Lynella with the “Business Leader of the Year Award” for excellence in business leadership and the dedication that she has shown to the Downtown Business Association. Lynella also became the first recipient of the “Lynza Legacy Award” which honors exceptional community leadership, collaborative efforts, and relentless pursuit of positive development in Downtown Vernon.
Often referred to as the “butterfly lady” due to her love of butterflies, Lynella went through some battles in life that to an outside observer would seem unfair. Even in her most difficult experience of losing her daughter Lynza while suffering through a battle with cancer, her faith stayed strong. She continued to do everything in her power to help encourage that same faith in others. She expressed her desire to keep fighting in order to be in her daughters’ lives for just a bit longer, but in the end, the battle was more than she had the strength to fight, and she slipped away quietly and calmly with her family at her side, to be with her daughter Lynza. Lynella’s example of faith and determination through adversity will be a strength for Trevor, Janessa and Myrissa."
May God bless you all,
Katie
Matthew 5:4: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
Psalm 147:3: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”
Revelation 21:4: “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
November 5th, 2024
Our community received the devastating news this morning of Lynella's passing. Although we cannot comprehend Trevor, Janessa, and Myrissa's loss, we can lift them up in our prayers continually and take solace ourselves knowing Lynza is back in her mother's arms. The hearts of our community have again been broken, but Lynella and her precious Lynza have left an inspiring legacy of family values, entrepreneurship, and love of God which will live on in our hearts.
Lynella's funeral will be held at the Creekside Conference Center, 3310-37 Ave., Vernon, BC at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8th.
Please consider sharing this campaign again and/or donating, even a small sum, to help Trevor cover the costs that come with the second funeral and more time spent away from the business.
May God bless you all for your generosity and care.
September 14th, 2024
Good evening, everyone,
I spoke to Lynella today, and she and Trevor are overwhelmed with gratitude for the donations and support they have received from all of you in this amazing community and beyond. Thank you again, everyone.
Blessings,
Katie
September 3rd, 2024
Hello caring community,
I'm am sorry it has been so long since posting in the campaign.
Saturday, August 24th was Lynza's funeral service. It was a terribly sad and difficult day especially for her family. However, the service was poignant and beautiful, and the character of this remarkable girl was expressed so vividly for all attending by the speakers. She was truly an exceptional child, who's short life has had an immense impact on her family and community. She will not be forgotten.
The family's resilience since the funeral has been astounding. They have continued to serve the community through Teach and Learn, and they soldiered through all 5 days at the IPE, selling their superbly made treats, so many of which were the initiative and invention of the talented Lynza.
Please continue to pray for Lynella as she continues to fight cancer, and for all of the family to feel the comfort and care of our loving Father as they weather the pain of losing their treasured child.
Please take a moment to read the family's important message from the Teach and Learn Facebook page today.
Blessings,
Katie
August 21st, 2024
The Henkes have posted a vivid and poignant tribute to their precious Lynza. She truly was an exceptional child, and the life she lived is inspirational. The Henkes themselves as a family are also an inspiration, and I know the rest of the community feels this way too. Their love for the Lord, values, work-ethic, and familial closeness show us what families should strive for, and let's pray they know how much their example means to families in the community.
Lynza's obituary as written by her family is below. The link with the funeral details is below also. The funeral will be live-streamed, but it is also open to the public.
"Lynza Henke Obituary
Lynza Stephanie Henke was born March 19, 2009 to Trevor and Lynella Henke. She has two sisters, Janessa and Myrissa, who she loved dearly. Lynza was named by her sister Janessa. Janessa always wanted to name her Lynza Archie Lee but her mother did not agree!
Lynza is survived by her parents, Lynella and Trevor, sisters, Janessa and Myrissa, grandparents, Richard and Darlene Henke, and Mavis and Eric Jackson. Aunts and Uncles, Jelaine (Eldon) Larson; Garth (Delicia) Jackson; Glenda (Travis) Elley; Tristan (Jennifer) Henke, numerous cousins and friends.
Lynza was an amazing piano player and would practice so much she would drive her sisters crazy! She started to learn the piano when she was 7 years old. She loved to play at the care home for seniors and did many hours of volunteer work. She was currently learning tracks and had decided to practice only 15 minutes, multiple times a day so she would not drive her family nuts playing! Lynza also persuaded her dad to take piano lessons along with her, but dad was never as good as Lynza was.
Lynza was an amazing cook. When she went to sign up for Cooking 10 last year and found out it was all breakfast recipes she went to her teacher and asked if she could use the book Knife Drop, and cook every recipe in the book to get credits for cooking 10. Of course, the teacher agreed. Lynza had very few recipes that she hadn’t finished in that book. It was a very common occurrence to come home to a four or five course dinner that was prepared by Lynza, and no mention of it had been made earlier in the day. It was just ready and waiting for us to eat when we got home from work.
Lynza was making fudge in Lollipop Lane from the time that she was 8 years old. She loved to create new flavours and was looking forward to the Interior Provincial Exposition (IPE) where she had a list of over 100 flavours that she was making. She was so determined that she was going to have the 1000 pounds of fudge ready and waiting for IPE. You can visit the IPE this year and try some of those flavours!
Lynza gave her life back to God when she was only 7 years old. Lynza was so settled in reading her Bible every day. She usually had read her Bible before she ever came into the kitchen for breakfast.
Lynza attended Coldstream Elementary until she was in the 6th Grade. Lynza was a student at Heritage Christian school and she loved to do her Christian Studies class. She had a journaling Bible that she used for her Christian studies and that book is full of notes that she took. It will be our most valued item that we have.
Lynza was so faithful in going for her walks each and every day. We would warn her daily of the dangers of bears but she was not worried, she needed her exercise daily.
Lynza was so excited to go to a Christian Convention this summer and had been preparing for what she needed naturally and that her soul could be kept and fed. She wanted to have the fudge for IPE done so that she would be able to have the time off to go to several. She had made a list of what she needed for convention and was prepared naturally and spiritually.
Lynza had also been thinking of what occupation she was interested in. She had just taken the Mini Med Class and that naturally was what she enjoyed. Lynza’s room is full of medical books, and models of the human skeleton, skull, and body, learning how the human body functions. For school in her Careers Class she wanted to interview her Neurologist Dr Abashar to maybe pursue the field of Neurology. Lynza also and more importantly wanted to know her Creator and God better. She spent many hours reading God’s word, and writing what she had read that she would have a better understanding of God’s plan for her life.
Prayer was also so important to her, and in her words to have spent the time to have a proper prayer, and as a young child Lyzna would pray that she was thankful for growing up in a Godly home.
Although we do not understand why Lynza was taken from us at 15 years of age we are very thankful for the years that we had her. We need to learn to not put a question mark where God has put a period."
August 17th, 2024
Precious Lynza has gone home to the Lord. The Henke's devastating loss of their exceptional daughter is Heaven's gain, and may there be some solace for them and us in knowing this. Thank you, all, for your abounding and inspiring generosity and support for the Henkes. They have felt and appreciated all of it.
The Henke family's post:
"We loved the 15 years we had with Lynza. She has gone to heaven and we will miss her so much. We are thankful for the prayers of many and the thoughts and kindness of so many. There will be a funeral which everyone is welcome to. Please watch for details to come."
John 11:25-26
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?'”
Psalm 116:15
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.”
August 11th, 2024
Hello everyone,
Here is an update from the Henkes. It's difficult for us to hear Lynza has had a setback, but there is always hope and our prayers are heard, so keep them up please.
"Lynza was trying to breath on her own but it became too hard and she had to go back on life support and remains in ICU. We remain hopeful that she will gain strength to breath again on her own. Thank you for all your prayers and support....it is felt.'
August 9th, 2024
Keep the prayers up, prayer warriors, and as always, thank you for the incredible generosity and support for the Henkes.
"Just a quick update. Lynza remains in ICU at Children's hospital. She got a nice new bed that is more comfortable today. The piece of her skull is still removed for swelling. Some have asked about Lynella and she has her 5th brain radiation treatment today at the cancer center. Lots going on here still and will be for a long time. Thanks for all the messages! ....Henke Family."
August 6th, 2024
Lynza has made some progress! Praise God! He hears us and He is working! Our job isn't done yet, so please continue to keep Lynza, Lynella, and the rest of the Henkes in your hearts and prayers. As always, thank you so much for your immense generosity and compassion towards this deserving family.
Here is the news from Lynella:
"We have had a roller coaster weekend and it is so hard to post. Our lil girl is still in ICU. The nurses here are amazing! They have spent over 10 hours working on her hair trying to salvage some if it!! Prayers are being answered and she is trying to breath on her own!! We wait for the day she opens her eyes. We are so thankful for all the help and our place at Ronald Mcdonald house. Today there is a contest to decorate the door at Ronald Mcdonald so Myrissa took some of the many cards.....and made ice cream cones on our door!!"
August 5th, 2024
Good evening caring community,
Apologies for the late update. Lynella had a beautiful post yesterday, giving us another glimpse into Lynza's character. She's truly an exceptional young lady, raised by an exceptional family. Please keep praying and believing she will be restored to her family.
"Thank you for all your messages and kindness. Today is day 14 of our nightmare and the tears and pain don't stop. Lynza remains on life support unable to breath on her own after a terrible accident when she crossed in a marked crosswalk with a crosswalk signal with others. We want to share with you that Lynza was so faithful in reading her Bible every morning. She had a journaling Bible that she wrote in everyday and it is totally packed. It is a comfort to us now as we read through the hundreds of pages where she had written in her little notes and it was left open on her bed. Lynza was an amazing piano player too...she practiced for hours....we play her piano music back to her. We patiently wait and pray and wait and pray....as hours slip to days....and days to weeks."
As for Lynella, she is deep into her treatments in Vancouver which include brain radiation (daily, I believe). She is enduring, with grace and dignity, trials many of us can't imagine. She has a very arduous road ahead in this cancer journey, and we need to keep holding her up in our prayers continually too.
Lynella and Trevor have told me they are immeasurably grateful for the continual outpouring of prayers, support, encouragement, and donations from the community and beyond.
Thank you, all!
August 1st, 2024
Good evening,
'Here is Lynella's post from this morning: "Our dear Lynza remains on life support at children's hospital after being hit in a marked crosswalk in Vernon over a week ago. Friends please slow down quit speeding...watch crosswalks. One mistake changes lives forever. Our hearts are broken, hours slip to days and the nightmare doesn't end. But today I want to tell you that a couple of weeks ago Lynza was contacted by Hallmark to make all the fudge for the new Christmas movie coming out for 2024 Christmas. I will never forget her excitement when she got the call! We will not show pictures of what all she made as that is part of the movie.....but Lynza made on her own every slab and piece of fudge for the movie that is being released this fall! I will tell you it was a lot of fudge and she was so excited to do that whole job herself! #hallmarkchristmasmovies"
July 31st, 2024
This email address was within Lynella's July 24th update, but I wanted to post it again in case some of you missed it, and would like to directly send a greeting for Lynza to see when she wakes up:
bcchbestwishes@cw.bc.ca
Here's what Lynella said in her post: "We know there are people wanting to send her greetings so the Children's hospital has this great link where we can wallpaper her room with greetings for when she wakes up."
July 31st, 2024
Good evening caring community,
The generosity of the donations pouring in, the abundance of prayers, and the compassionate words are so heartening to witness. Thank you all, so deeply. I know we're all aching to hear Lynza is awake and doing well, but do not get discouraged, keep your strength and faith, and keep praying.
Romans 12:12
"Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer."
Here is Lynella's update from 2 days ago:
"We sit round the clock telling Lynza how much we love her...assuring her we will be with her every step of the way. We hope and pray that she hears us. She remains on life support. Her sisters and cousins and friends and family make bracelets with her names on them. We have nothing but praise for all the staff at Children's hospital who work with her round the clock. Thank you!"
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/KZ2YZ1E1Aj7La5ft/
And here is Lynella's post from yesterday:
"I have struggled all day what to say. Today please go sit down with your kids...tell them how much you love them...tell them something you are proud about...hug them one more time. I want to tell you about our Lynza....we are so proud of her. Many of you know her in as a helper in our shop making fudge and scooping ice cream, helping customers. We love her to bits.....but she cannot breath on her own. Our hearts are broken. Hug your kids....tell them your love for them. This was our Lynza 2 weeks ago....taking on Kal Lake with her aunt and uncle and cousins..how life changes."
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/wG5NWbCxiz3U3KuS/
July 27th, 2024
Good evening prayer warriors,
Don't be discouraged, everyone. Your prayers, support, and love are seen and heard and they DO make a difference. Let's keep up the prayers until Lynza is home where she belongs, and Lynella's cancer is in remission. 🙏💜
Romans 12:12
"Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer."
July 26th, 2024
Good evening,
I continue to be amazed at the generosity and compassion within our community, and how we've come together to support the Henkes in their unimaginably difficult time. Each and every prayer, message of support, and donation are noticed and appreciated immensely. Thank you so much, everyone.
Please keep praying.
James 5:15
And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up...
July 24th, 2024
"Dear friends, acquaintances and caring people:
I’m Lynella’s sister, as a family we can’t even begin to comprehend the widespread of care that you all have shown for our family. We are overwhelmed. Your generosity and prayers are reaching far and wide. Lynza and Lynella both need each and every one of you to keep praying and keep hoping for brighter days. We don’t understand the big picture but one day we will.
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU… your unconditional love doesn’t go unnoticed. Hug your dear ones today - life is sooo fragile.
💔 Jelaine"
July 24th, 2024
Hebrews 13:16: “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”
The generosity, support, and compassion shown by all of you through this campaign is incredible to witness. It's a true privilege to facilitate the transfer of your prayers, well- wishes, and donations to the Henkes. Thank you so much, everyone for beautifully displaying how a community should be. Bless you all.
Katie
July 23rd, 2024
July 22nd, 2024
Thank you, everyone so much stepping up to ease the unimaginable burden currently on the Henkes. Lynella is incredibly greatful for the response and support, but understandably overwhelmed too.
I am not in a place to know or give updates on Lynza, but I do know her situation remains critical, and in addition to tonight's 9:00 PM corporate prayer effort, please pray for her immediately, and anytime you can throughout your day.
