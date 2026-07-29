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SupportingtheHeartofMyClassroom

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTrevor Mckee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Trevor Mckee

SupportingtheHeartofMyClassroom

For as long as I've been teaching, I've believed that every student deserves a classroom that feels welcoming, inspiring, and equipped with the resources they need to learn and grow.


Over the years, I've happily invested in my classroom beyond what is provided purchasing books, learning materials, art supplies, classroom decorations, project resources, and other items that help create the best possible experience for my students. Like many educators, I've often covered these costs myself because I care deeply about the environment I create for the children I teach.


This campaign is not about asking for charity. Instead, it's an opportunity for those who believe in education and the value of a strong classroom community to contribute directly to the students and learning experiences that matter so much to me.


Any support received will go toward classroom supplies, educational materials, student resources, and opportunities that enrich learning throughout the school year. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps create a more engaging and supportive environment for my students.


Teaching has always been more than a profession for me it's a commitment to helping young people discover their potential and build confidence in themselves. I am grateful for the chance to do that work every day.


Whether you choose to contribute or simply share this campaign, thank you for supporting my students and the classroom community we've built together. Your kindness and encouragement mean more than you know.


Together, we can continue creating a space where students feel supported, inspired, and excited to learn.



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