Supporting Brandi & Jordan Griffin

Over the past 1 1/2 years, Brandi & Jordan Griffin have experience significant challenges in their health and with their jobs. As a close friend, I have felt Holy Spirit prompting me to start this giving campaign as a tangible way to meet their needs. Here is a brief summary to help you understand the current circumstances:



February 2023 - Brandi miraculously survived an extremely rare type of heart attack, a Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection. In the weeks following her heart attack, Jordan developed PTSD from the shock of finding his wife in cardiac arrest, very close to death. This led to episodes of rapidly elevated heart rate and his own heart attack like symptoms, which resulted in several trips to the ER.

April 2023 - Jordan’s job was unexpectedly changed from full-time to contract work, thereby significantly cutting his hours down, which many weeks did not even total 10 hours. This abrupt decrease put the family into financial survival mode.

June 2023 - Their young son, Samuel was hospitalized for acute joint pain and inflammation known at transient synovitis.

March 2024 - with less than 2 weeks notice, Jordan was unexpectedly let go from his job, and with that their family lost all health insurance benefits.

At the present time, they are uninsured and facing a mountain of medical bills, totaling $30,000. To date, Brandi’s heart condition has amounted in 7 trips to the ER, multiple visits to doctors/specialists, and numerous specialized tests, with only more to go as doctors work to find the cause of her heart attack.

This unforeseen combination of health crisis and job loss has placed an immense financial strain on their household. Despite their best budgeting tactics, resilience, and creative efforts, their savings account is now depleted, and the burden of medical expenses continues to grow, threatening their financial stability and ability to make ends meet.

Yet through it all, I have witnessed Brandi and Jordan’s unwavering faith throughout this difficult time, trusting that the Lord will provide just enough to meet their monthly needs. However, at this point the reality of their situation is that all their outstanding medical bills have been sent to collections and with outstanding balances due, even their PCP won’t see them in the office. This means they can’t get their necessary prescriptions re-filled until their bill is paid.

When Brandi confided in me a few months ago, asking me to pray for her family’s financial and medical needs, I found myself feeling overwhelmed as I asked the Lord, “I know prayer is powerful but what is a tangible way that I can help meet the need of my friends?” Over the last few weeks, God has been speaking to me and leading me to scriptural examples of how we (the church) are called to meet the needs of those in our midst. In 2 Corinthians 8 & 9, Paul is encouraging the people to be generous with their gifts, not out of compulsion but rather out of a heart posture that is excited about participating in the act of giving.

(2 Corinthians 8:2) “In the midst of a very severe trial, their overflowing joy and their extreme poverty welled up in in rich generosity”

(2 Corinthians 8:7) “But since you excel in everything – in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in complete earnestness and in the love we have kindled in you – see that you also excel in this grace of giving.”

(2 Corinthians 9) – Paul tells us that we should not give under compulsion but rather, when we do give, it should be bountiful (verse 6), deliberate (verse 7), and freely & cheerfully given (verse 7).

We believe the Lord is faithful and that He will provide all that the Griffins need. But perhaps you’re meant to become a piece of this story. A story where the body of Christ joins together, pooling resources and collectively meeting the needs of your friends with a heart of generosity. So this is where I ask you to pray and seek the Lord, asking Him how He wants to use you.

Your donation will go directly towards covering their outstanding medical bills, so that Brandi, Jordan, & their children can all continue to get the medical care they need. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference in alleviating their financial worries and allowing them to focus on what truly matters – Brandi’s full healing and her family's well-being. Even if you can’t give financially, your prayers are the most important way to support the Griffin family. Pray for Brandi & Jordan’s health to be restored. Pray for Jordan to find a job that utilizes his giftings and provides for the needs of his family.

Thank you for prayerfully considering this heartfelt plea. Your support and kindness means the world to the Griffins.



