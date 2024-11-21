Campaign Image

Supporting the Bacon family

Raised:

 USD $2,360

Campaign created by Annette Bacon

Campaign funds will be received by Annette Bacon

This account was set up on behalf of the Bacon family by their Classical Conversations homeschool community.  Our desire is to bless this family as they navigate difficult times due to David's medical condition.  He has suffered from cancer for some years now and began a drug trial in October 2024 with the goal of shrinking existing tumors.  As of this time the trial does not seem to be working.  Annette is a full time kindergarten teacher and David usually homeschools their two daughters, Anastasia, and Genevieve.  Annette has taken time off with the help of her FMLA benefit however that has ended.  Though the school is willing to allow her more time off, there is a question about retaining medical benefits due to the time off, and general financial concerns while she is not working.  Our goal is to bless this family with the means to continue homeschooling, and allow Annette the time and finances needs in order to be home with her family and to care for her husband. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for your family.

Andrea Skinner
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Scot and Mara Wile
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and hopes are with you, your husband and your whole family Annette!

CC Crestview FL
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We will be praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

As you have blessed us so we bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers From your CC sisters in Richland Washington

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers for healing, peace, solace, and continued fortitude and faith.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Seraphima
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With Love and Prayer.

Joanna Caselli
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the sweet Bacon family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are so loved.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying and sending our love.

Corie Heath
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

