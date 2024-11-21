Supporting the Bacon family

This account was set up on behalf of the Bacon family by their Classical Conversations homeschool community. Our desire is to bless this family as they navigate difficult times due to David's medical condition. He has suffered from cancer for some years now and began a drug trial in October 2024 with the goal of shrinking existing tumors. As of this time the trial does not seem to be working. Annette is a full time kindergarten teacher and David usually homeschools their two daughters, Anastasia, and Genevieve. Annette has taken time off with the help of her FMLA benefit however that has ended. Though the school is willing to allow her more time off, there is a question about retaining medical benefits due to the time off, and general financial concerns while she is not working. Our goal is to bless this family with the means to continue homeschooling, and allow Annette the time and finances needs in order to be home with her family and to care for her husband.