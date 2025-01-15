Supporting the Paulsen Family

On the evening of Monday, January 13th the Paulsen family's home suffered a house fire which resulted in the loss of their home and a vast majority of their belongings. Fifteen years prior, almost to the day, their previous log home burned down and they lost everything in January of 2011. The goal of this fundraiser is to help with the replacement of basic necessities such as clothing, toiletries, food, and blankets. A donation of any amount, even $5 of $10, would be such a blessing to the Paulsen family in this as they navigate this devastating loss and try to get back on their feet. Thank you!