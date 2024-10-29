Help Support our Daddy's Journey to Recovery

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

I am writing to you today with a heavy heart as my family faces an incredibly difficult time we never would've imagined. My name is Sibongile Shockley, and I want to share with you the recent scare that we as a family are facing pertaining to my loving husband, Thaddeus Shockley Jr.

***If you would like to donate to us seperately from this platform, please text us on this other platform: t.me/Tha_Dios_Iam OR t.me/BunjieDiosa Good graces be unto you. ***

PLEASE CONTINUE TO READ...

At just 40 years old, Thaddeus has been pre-diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis, two rare and aggressive forms of cancer that have no cure. It comes from the build-up of amyloid proteins and calcium deposits in the heart, kidneys, liver, or other vital areas of his body. This build-up of proteins and calcium is usually produced in the bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ. Therefore, getting a bone-marrow biopsy as well as a kidney biopsy will tell how to treat the disease that is eating away at his body so rapidly.

Thaddeus is the heart of our family—a devoted husband, an incredible father of our 5 beautiful children, as well as a caring counselor to us all. He’s a man who has always worked tirelessly to provide for us and to help others, both through his multiple business ventures and in his role as a counselor for our family and others. However, now, he’s facing a battle no one should ever have to fight. I, myself, have known this man for 19 years and we have been married for almost 15 years. Since I've known him, he's always been health and fitness conscious, very athletic, and always on the move for himself as well as his family. It's so hard to perceive these times we're in with him so abruptly because he has never been admitted to any hospital in his life besides 2001 when he tore his ACL while playing basketball. That wasn't a health scare for him at all, and that's over 20 years ago. So this health scare that came out of nowhere attacking his body is a total shock to our world as a family and definitely his personal world.

Many don't know, but we reside in Mexico at the moment. However, to get the best possible treatment, we will need to return to the United States, as the advanced care he requires is not available where we currently live in Mexico. The costs for these treatments, hospital stays, and the long road to recovery are overwhelming and far beyond what we can manage alone because we have no insurance here in Mexico and when we return to the States, the same thing unfortunately. We weren't prepared to have this life-changing event alter our livelihood in this manner.

***If you would like to donate to us seperately from this platform, please text us on this platform: t.me/Tha_Dios_Iam OR t.me/BunjieDiosa Good graces be unto you. ***

As difficult as it is to ask for help, I am reaching out to you on behalf of our family, hoping that you might consider supporting us during this time of need. We've been in many struggles before that many people don't even know about and always found a way to push through and come out on top. I had to fight with Thaddeus just to even consider doing this funding thing. He eventually gave in and came to the reality that this is too overwhelming to handle financially ourselves. Your donations will go directly toward helping us cover the medical bills and treatment costs that will give Thaddeus the best chance to fight this horrible disease.

The journey we have embarked upon is a bit scary at the moment due to a lot of unknown factors, such as...

• The burden of flying to the States (Florida) but not knowing where we're going to stay...

• Not having insurance to pay for this unknown, huge expense...

• Needing to pay for and have someone watch our children in Mexico while we're away...

• Possible flights for myself to fly back and forth from Mexico to Florida to check on Thaddeus and our 5 children and...

• Paying for any and all treatments needed after all studies have been completed.

This has been a painful and uncertain journey thus far, but we remain hopeful, knowing that with the support of our friends, family, and other supporters, we can face this together. If you are able to contribute, whether financially, by sharing this message, or by keeping us in your thoughts and prayers, we would be eternally grateful. Any donation will do, whether big or small.

Thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, kindness, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult time.

With Love and Gratitude in our hearts,

Sibongile Shockley and Family



