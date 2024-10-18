Supporting Shihan with Unexpected Loss & Expenses

Raised:
USD $740
Campaign funds will be received by Erin Meyer
In times of unexpected loss, the burden of unforeseen funeral expenses can add to the emotional strain already weighing heavily on a grieving family. Shihan Kyle Curry, a beloved martial arts instructor at Ichiban Karate NKY (Hebron, KY) and a teacher at Grant County Middle School, is currently facing such a challenge. As some of you may now know, his wife, Haley Curry, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2024. Our dear friend Shihan is currently facing such a challenge, and it is in moments like these that community support can make a significant difference. By coming together to assist Shihan Kyle, we can help ease some of the financial pressures associated with saying a final farewell to a loved one. As dojo families of Ichiban Karate NKY, friends and neighbors, we have an opportunity to come together and provide support during this challenging period. Every contribution, no matter the size, is a gesture of compassion and solidarity, demonstrating that Shihan is not alone in this difficult journey. Let us rally around him and provide the support needed to navigate through this trying time, ensuring that the focus remains on honoring cherished memories and healing from the loss.
Memorial Services Link for Haley Curry:
Stith Funeral Homes - Haley Curry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you at this time.
So Sorry for your Loss Kyle - With Love Meredith & Derek White
Our thoughts are with you.
Prayers for Shihan Kyle and Family
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Prayers to Shihan Kyle.
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Our dojo family is praying for you - Shihan Kyle!
Praying for you!!!
