Supporting Shihan with Unexpected Loss & Expenses

In times of unexpected loss, the burden of unforeseen funeral expenses can add to the emotional strain already weighing heavily on a grieving family. Shihan Kyle Curry, a beloved martial arts instructor at Ichiban Karate NKY (Hebron, KY) and a teacher at Grant County Middle School, is currently facing such a challenge.  As some of you may now know, his wife, Haley Curry, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2024. Our dear friend Shihan is currently facing such a challenge, and it is in moments like these that community support can make a significant difference. By coming together to assist Shihan Kyle, we can help ease some of the financial pressures associated with saying a final farewell to a loved one. As dojo families of Ichiban Karate NKY, friends and neighbors, we have an opportunity to come together and provide support during this challenging period. Every contribution, no matter the size, is a gesture of compassion and solidarity, demonstrating that Shihan is not alone in this difficult journey. Let us rally around him and provide the support needed to navigate through this trying time, ensuring that the focus remains on honoring cherished memories and healing from the loss.

Memorial Services Link for Haley Curry:
Stith Funeral Homes - Haley Curry

Recent Donations
The Miller Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

The Esreb Family
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

The Howard Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you at this time.

Derek - Meredith White
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So Sorry for your Loss Kyle - With Love Meredith & Derek White

The Tingle Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts are with you.

Emmett Meyers and Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for Shihan Kyle and Family

Arlinghaus Family
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Praying for you
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Hackett Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

DeVillez Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Ifcic Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers to Shihan Kyle.

Kira Smith and Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy McDonald
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.

Clint DuPlechian
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Our dojo family is praying for you - Shihan Kyle!

Emily Caswell
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you!!!

