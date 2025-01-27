Campaign Image

Supporting Massiel’s Family

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Sally Theiner

Supporting Massiel’s Family

In the face of unimaginable loss and hardship, Massiel, a single mother of six, is fighting to keep her family together and find stability. In June 2019, cancer cruelly took her beloved husband, leaving her to shoulder the immense responsibility of raising their children alone. 

The family lost their home in December 2024 due to their socioeconomic statues given the government assistance; to ensure she leaves, the community raised her rent 3 times the original amount and demanded her to pay additional fees. Massiel is currently seeking government assistance to ensure long term housing options; her social worker is diligently working on her behalf to ensure all requirements are being met. Massiel was told, it would take roughly two weeks to process her paperwork before securing housing. 

Your generous donations will be a lifeline for Massiel and her children, providing them with a chance to rebuild their lives from the ground up. Every dollar contributed will go directly towards securing safe and stable housing. Beyond immediate needs, your support will offer hope and a sense of community to a family that has endured so much pain and uncertainty.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
34 minutes ago

God bless

Viviane
$ 100.00 USD
40 minutes ago

May God provide your family a place to call home.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo