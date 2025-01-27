Supporting Massiel’s Family

In the face of unimaginable loss and hardship, Massiel, a single mother of six, is fighting to keep her family together and find stability. In June 2019, cancer cruelly took her beloved husband, leaving her to shoulder the immense responsibility of raising their children alone.

The family lost their home in December 2024 due to their socioeconomic statues given the government assistance; to ensure she leaves, the community raised her rent 3 times the original amount and demanded her to pay additional fees. Massiel is currently seeking government assistance to ensure long term housing options; her social worker is diligently working on her behalf to ensure all requirements are being met. Massiel was told, it would take roughly two weeks to process her paperwork before securing housing.

Your generous donations will be a lifeline for Massiel and her children, providing them with a chance to rebuild their lives from the ground up. Every dollar contributed will go directly towards securing safe and stable housing. Beyond immediate needs, your support will offer hope and a sense of community to a family that has endured so much pain and uncertainty.