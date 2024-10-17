Supporting Kyme with cancer treatments

Update : Hi everyone,

I wanted to share another important update on my journey. As many of you know, I've been on a trial medication called IED-196 for my ocular melanoma that has metastasized to my lungs and abdomen, and thankfully, the side effects have been mild. However, this is the last treatment my oncologist has to offer.

Because of this, I've been researching other options and have found a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, called Oasis of Hope. They offer a comprehensive treatment plan combining holistic and western medicine, and their results are promising. The plan includes a 20-day stay at the clinic, three months at home on medication they provide, and a return for another 10 days of treatment. Additionally, they offer a vaccine that is similar to the TIL treatment I was not approved for here in the U.S., which gives me even more hope.

The total cost of this treatment including time away from work and travel, is around 100,000 - this is my fundraising goal.

I'm truly praying that God will supply the funds to make this possible, and I'm so grateful for the support I've received. If you would like more information about the clinic, please visit www.oasisofhope.org

Please continue to share this campaign, and keep us in your prayers. every bit of support helps more than you can imagine. Thank you all for being with me every step of the way.

With love and gratitude,

Kyme









My Story

Hello, my name is Kyme, and I want to share a deeply personal story with you. In October 2022, I was diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a rare and unexpected diagnosis that turned my world upside down. The journey since then has been filled with challenges, but also moments of hope and resilience. Today, I'm reaching out to you not just to share my story, but to ask for your support as I continue to fight this battle.

** Diagnosis:**

On October 4, 2022, my husband, Dwayne, and I were out for a date when I noticed that my vision wasn't quite right. When I covered my left eye, I saw a crevice of darkness at the top of my right eye. Concerned, I visited the doctor the following Monday. He initially thought it was a detached retina and referred me to a retinal specialist. However, the specialist had more alarming news. He mentioned it could be an infection - or even cancer - causing the retinal detachment, and urged me to see an oncologist ophthalmologist.

That Thursday, after undergoing a series of test, Dwayne and I received the devastating news: I had ocular melanoma in my right eye. The doctor explained that we could try radiation therapy using a disc placed under my lens, a treatment that had showed good success. However, she warned that my tumor was already large and if it grew any further, this treatment would no longer be an option.

Over the next month, I prepared for the radiation treatment, praying and hoping for the best. But during the follow-up appointment, our hopes were dashed. The tumor had grown, making the radiation treatment impossible. Instead, the only option left was to remove my eye, the surgery was scheduled for November 10th.

It was a terrifying time, filled with uncertainty and fear. But throughout it all, my faith in God provided me with an incredible sense of peace, and it was that faith that carried me through.

**Journey:**

After my eye was removed on November 10th, I began a new chapter of my life - one where I had to learn to navigate the world with just one eye. It was a daunting task, but in many ways, God had been preparing me. Over the month leading up to the surgery, I had gradually lost all the vision in my right eye, which gave me time to adjust. By the time my eye was removed, I had already learned to cope with the loss. I was able to continue driving, working and managing my daily life, which felt like such a blessing.

In December, I had a PET scan to check for any signs of cancer elsewhere in my body. To my immense relief the scan came back clear - no cancer detected. This news filled me with hope and positivity, reinforcing my belief that everything would work out perfectly. I was grateful for the progress I had made and the strength God gave me to face each new challenge.

**Current situation**

In July 2023, during a routine follow-up, I underwent an MRI as part of my scheduled six-month checks to ensure the cancer had not metastasized. Unfortunately, this time, the results showed the cancer had spread to my liver. This news was devastating, especially given how rare and aggressive ocular melanoma can be. With only about five people per million diagnosed each year, effective treatments are hard to come by. In fact as recently as 2019, there were no established treatments for this type of cancer.

When my oncologist discussed the situation with me, he explained just how tough this cancer is. It tends to adapt to treatments quickly, finding ways to continue growing despite our best efforts. After weighing my options, I decided to participate in a clinical trial. This trial involved a procedure where they administered immunotherapy directly into my liver through my groin. Unfortunately, the treatment did not yield the results we had hoped for. Instead , it left me extremely ill. My liver enzymes spiked to dangerous levels, requiring high does of prednisone to manage the situation. The side effects were severe, and there were moments when I felt so terrible I feared I might not survive.

After recovering from that ordeal, I began another treatment, weekly infusions of Kimmtrak. Alongside Kimmtrak we decided to pursue radiation therapy as well. This involved another procedure, similar to the previous one, where they went up through my groin to deliver radiation directly into the tumors. In December we addressed a tumor the size of a baseball and in January, we targeted two additional tumors, each about the size of ping-pong balls. While the radiation was successful in treating those tumors, other lesions in my liver continued to grown, and a new growth has appeared outside my liver in my abdomen, along with a few nodules in my lungs.

Now, we are looking into another trial treatment called TIL, which I will need to travel to Pittsburg to participate. TIL treatment involves surgery to remove one of the tumors, from which they harvest T-cells. These T-cells are then grown in the lab to become super powerful cancer-fighting cells. Once they are ready, I would be admitted to the hospital where chemotherapy would be used to severely diminish my immune system. Then, the lab-grown T-cells would be infused back into my body to fight the cancer. This trial has shown some promising results so far, and I am very hopeful about it.





As I continue to navigate this challenging journey, I am reaching out to you for support. The treatments I've undergone and the ones ahead are not only physically and emotionally demanding but also come with significant financial burdens. Due to the time these treatments require and the travel involved, my husband and I have not been able to work consistently in our own business, which has added to our financial strain.

Any contribution, no matter the size, would make a world of difference in helping us manage these costs and continue accessing the care I need. If your unable to contribute financially, sharing my story with others who might be able to help would be immensely appreciated. Your support and prayers mean the world to me and my family as we continue to fight this battle.





Through all of this , I am praising and thanking God for His comfort, hope and peace that transcends all understanding . I hold onto His promise from Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you," says the Lord. "They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and hope" I hope others will see how great God is, through this journey He has put me on.

Thank you fro the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and considering supporting me on this journey. Together, we can face this challenge with hope and strength.