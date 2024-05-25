Supporting John

The US Government has convicted John for attending the Capitol on January 6th. John has been held in DC jail for 3 months awaiting sentencing. For a year prior to John's trial he was restricted from working which has not allowed him to provide for his family or prepare for his time behind bars. In an effort to help ease the burden on his family we are asking those that can to donate money to help. This money will be used for his commissary, clothing, and communication needs while in jail. This will allow him to purchase basic items such as socks, shirts, pants, toiletries, medications, and many of the everyday items we take for granted. The most important way we can support John during this time is to supply the means to keep him is touch with his son and other family members. Thank you in supporting all of us in this long journey to John's freedom.