Supporting John

Raised:
USD $783
Campaign funds will be received by Kristen Thompson
The US Government has convicted John for attending the Capitol on January 6th. John has been held in DC jail for 3 months awaiting sentencing. For a year prior to John's trial he was restricted from working which has not allowed him to provide for his family or prepare for his time behind bars. In an effort to help ease the burden on his family we are asking those that can to donate money to help. This money will be used for his commissary, clothing, and communication needs while in jail. This will allow him to purchase basic items such as socks, shirts, pants, toiletries, medications, and many of the everyday items we take for granted. The most important way we can support John during this time is to supply the means to keep him is touch with his son and other family members. Thank you in supporting all of us in this long journey to John's freedom.
Prayers God’s strength, protection, provision, peace and healing for you and your family. I pray that you will get the support that you need. I enjoy hearing you call in on Freedom Corner. Thank you for your service to our country. Stay strong and put on the full armor of God, Patriot!
Stay strong- you will get through this!
hope this helps, at least a little bit. Hang in there!
Here's a little something to help out.
GOD BLESS YOU MANY ARE PRAYING
Hoping this can be of some help, and sending Prayers as well for comfort and relief.
June 27th, 2024
John received 5 years in prison and then 3 years of supervised probation after he gets out of prison. If the Supreme Court overrules the 1512 charges regarding interrupting a government proceeding he will get resentenced and we are praying it will take some time off of his sentencing. We are still waiting for him to be transferred to a federal prison. In the meantime he will remain in DC until that process is started. Please continue to pray for John, his son and the rest of his family during this time.
