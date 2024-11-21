Supporting Dr Dennis Frey

On the morning of November 8th, Dr. Frey suffered a serious stroke. Recovery will take time; however, Dr. Frey is showing some progress. Much rehab and prayer are needed. Please pray that God will continue to heal and strengthen him during this period. We, his family, will endeavor to keep this page updated on Dr. Frey's progress. We ask for your prayers.

"I know not why God's wondrous grace

to me he hath made known,

nor why, unworthy, Christ in love

redeemed me for his own.

But I know whom I have believed,

and am persuaded that he is able

to keep that which I've committed

unto him against that day."

God bless,

Dr. Frey's Family

Many additional expenses are being occurred, let us as a community of faith support one of God's messengers.