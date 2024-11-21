Supporting Dr Dennis Frey

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,250
Campaign funds will be received by Barry Jenkins
On the morning of November 8th, Dr. Frey suffered a serious stroke. Recovery will take time; however, Dr. Frey is showing some progress. Much rehab and prayer are needed. Please pray that God will continue to heal and strengthen him during this period. We, his family, will endeavor to keep this page updated on Dr. Frey's progress. We ask for your prayers.
"I know not why God's wondrous grace
to me he hath made known,
nor why, unworthy, Christ in love
redeemed me for his own.
But I know whom I have believed,
and am persuaded that he is able
to keep that which I've committed
unto him against that day."
God bless,
Dr. Frey's Family
Many additional expenses are being occurred, let us as a community of faith support one of God's messengers.
Praying.
Dennis and Sharon. Thank you for all you have done in my life. We continue to pray for you and are encouraged by your progress. Looking forward to that cup of tea we will have one day.
Praying for God to restore you so you can get back to teaching others about Jesus.
Dennis, I continue to lift you up in prayer in the Name of Jesus Christ.
Dear Dr. Frey and Sharon, What a blessing to see you on FB and read your updates. Thank you! Thank you for all you have poured into my life. May the Lord richly bless you this New Year. Shalom, Melissa Harris
Dennis, you are in my prayers each day for healing. Love you, Phyllis
We continue to pray and trust in our Lord to bring you back to 100%.
Continuing to pray for your full recovery and strength and peace for all the family!
Lynn and I continue praying for you and for your recovery
Dear Dennis, we are praying with the family of God for a complete recovery! I'll never forget the kindness extended to me through MIUD from one of your former students. Shalom Shalom!
We are praying for you and Sharon every day.
