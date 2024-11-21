Campaign Image

Supporting Dr Dennis Frey

 USD $10,000

 USD $3,250

On the morning of November 8th, Dr. Frey suffered a serious stroke. Recovery will take time; however, Dr. Frey is showing some progress. Much rehab and prayer are needed. Please pray that God will continue to heal and strengthen him during this period. We, his family, will endeavor to keep this page updated on Dr. Frey's progress. We ask for your prayers. 

"I know not why God's wondrous grace

to me he hath made known,

nor why, unworthy, Christ in love

redeemed me for his own.

But I know whom I have believed,

and am persuaded that he is able

to keep that which I've committed

unto him against that day."

God bless,

Dr. Frey's Family

Many additional expenses are being occurred, let us as a community of faith support one of God's messengers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
3 days ago

Dennis and Sharon. Thank you for all you have done in my life. We continue to pray for you and are encouraged by your progress. Looking forward to that cup of tea we will have one day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for God to restore you so you can get back to teaching others about Jesus.

Dr Tracy W Marx
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Dennis, I continue to lift you up in prayer in the Name of Jesus Christ.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 days ago

Dear Dr. Frey and Sharon, What a blessing to see you on FB and read your updates. Thank you! Thank you for all you have poured into my life. May the Lord richly bless you this New Year. Shalom, Melissa Harris

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dennis, you are in my prayers each day for healing. Love you, Phyllis

Vernie and Barb Menke
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We continue to pray and trust in our Lord to bring you back to 100%.

Dr Tony Balsamo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Continuing to pray for your full recovery and strength and peace for all the family!

Ronald Frazier
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lynn and I continue praying for you and for your recovery

Derek
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Dennis, we are praying with the family of God for a complete recovery! I'll never forget the kindness extended to me through MIUD from one of your former students. Shalom Shalom!

Christy lee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Barry and Susan Jenkins
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you and Sharon every day.

