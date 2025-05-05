Supporting Baby Drew

Andrew David d'Escoto, son of Nathaniel & Stacie, was born on Sunday, April 27th. Baby Drew was immediately life flighted to a children's hospital due to being born unresponsive. He is now recovering in the NICU and God has been graciously answering many prayers for this sweet baby boy. After one week of waiting, Nathaniel & Stacie were finally able to hold their son. The children's hospital is over an hour away from their home, so the new parents are needing to stay at temporary housing close to the hospital.

After overcoming several big hurdles, there are still some improvements the doctors would like to see with his breathing, eating & reflexes before he is able to come home. Please continue to keep Baby Drew in prayer. Andrew means "Strong" and David means "Beloved" and he is both of those things very much!

Pray also for Stacie's recovery from the delivery, as she is balancing getting enough rest while visiting her baby as often as she can. And for Nathaniel to have strength & wisdom to lead his family well.

Please consider a donation to help with mounting medical costs. Any contribution is greatly appreciated as are your continued prayers.

To stay updated on Baby Drew, here is the link to their Caring Bridge page.