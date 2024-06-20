Supporting Londell Cowart

Hello,



My name is Eric McCullum. This GiveSendGo was created for one of our employees who was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on June 17, 2024 on his way to work. A driver of a semi truck and trailer pulled out in front of him, who was later found to be under the influence. This dedicated worker has been there for us, now it's our turn to show our support and come together to help him through this challenging time. The medical bills and expenses can quickly add up making it difficult for our friend to focus on his recovery without the added stress of financial burden. By donating to this fundraiser, we can help alleviate some of the financial pressure and provide much needed support to someone who needs it the most. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a difference in helping our injured friend on his road to recovery. Let's show him and his family that they are not alone and that we are here to lend a helping hand for him in his time of need.

Thank you very much for your generosity and compassion! Together, we can make a difference for our friend.



