Supporting January 6 Prisoners – Campaign launched February 5, 2024

Show your support for January 6 prisoners by contributing to the purchase of Bibles, books, Epoch Times subscriptions, tablets, radios, shoes, extra food, and emergency commissary to help them endure the hardships of prison and let them know they have not been forgotten. [Campaign volunteers include Lydia Sorrow, Susie Thomas, Ansley Grow, Sheryl Stafford, and wife of a J6er, Brittany Perkins. Other volunteers who wish to remain anonymous are also involved in this project and are well known in the J6 community. The purpose for including multiple people in this crowdfunding effort is to ensure GSG funds are used for their intended purposes and as a means to reassure donors that 100% of monies raised from this fundraiser are used to benefit J6ers.]

If you found yourself here, then you are looking for ways to help the J6 political prisoners during their time of incarceration. Your support is greatly needed and appreciated. There are currently over 240 J6 political prisoners serving time ranging from one month to 25+ years. Each week, new prisoners enter facilities throughout the United States to serve sentences imposed by DC court judges while more Americans continue to be arrested for events related to January 6, 2021.

There are several things you can do to help support J6 prisoners during their time of incarceration. One of the first things you can do is write letters of encouragement and support. There are websites and social media platforms specifically set up for this purpose. Another vital way to support J6ers is to contribute to their prison commissary account so they can purchase critical items like food, hygiene products, stamps, clothes, electronic messaging services, and phone cards. In fact, part of the purpose of this GSG is to help contribute to these efforts by providing commissary support for special-request items like shoes and tablets.

Another way to show the January 6 prisoners they have not been forgotten is to have Bibles, books, and magazine/newspaper subscriptions mailed directly to the correctional facilities . Each jail or prison has specific rules for sending these items, but the key thing to remember is they must be sent from an outside vendor.

The J6 prisoners also have the option to set up gift book registries to make it easier to have books sent to them. J6ers also ask for special items in their written letters and messages, and correspondents endeavor to post these requests on multiple social media platforms. These special requests are primarily filled by only a small group of people, and this is where your help is needed.

Ideally, we should be flooding the J6ers with letters, Bibles, books, and commissary donations to help make life more tolerable for them during their time of incarceration and ease the financial burdens on their families . This GiveSendGo was set up for this purpose. There is a minimum of four people at any given time who oversee the collection of these GSG funds and distribution of the special request items. These volunteers take the funds you donate and ensure they are used for the purposes outlined above and are in fact received by the J6 prisoners. A monthly report is posted here to provide updates on the utilization of the funds collected through this joint effort.

Examples of how your funds will be utilized to help the J6 prisoners:

$135 will purchase a tablet from the prison commissary

from the prison commissary $100 will provide emergency commissary for a prisoner to purchase food, hygiene items, stamps, and other essentials

for a prisoner to purchase food, hygiene items, stamps, and other essentials $75 will purchase a pair of shoes from the prison commissary

from the prison commissary $39 will purchase one 3-month gift subscription to the Epoch Times newspaper

$30 will purchase a Bible

$20 will purchase a gift book

We want to make it as easy as possible for you as a donor to contribute to this important cause on a budget that you can afford. Anything you donate to help our patriot prisoners during their time of separation from their families and friends will be a blessing . You can make a positive difference in the lives of the J6 political prisoners. Prison life is hard, and having a means to write letters, buy extra food, read books and newspapers, and call loved ones is a small contribution that can make all the difference in the lives of these patriots.

Thank you and God Bless,

Ansley



