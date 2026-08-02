Supporting Mothers Through A Difficult Time

Our Story





Over the past few months, life has taken an unexpected and overwhelming turn for myself and also two other important women in my life. We are three mothers doing everything we can to take care of our families, our responsibilities and keep a roof over our heads. I never imagined that we would be in a position where we would have to ask for help but I’ve come to realize that in some situations, no matter how hard you work or how much you try to handle things on your own, circumstances sometimes become bigger than you can manage alone.









I’m a mother of two young girls also expecting with a baby boy. The past several months had been very challenging for me concerning our living arrangements. But by the grace of God, he made a way by providing a stable home for my little family. After a couple months, things became very difficult for me, financially and emotionally. I have been working whenever and however I can but circumstances surrounding work have made it difficult to earn enough to keep up with everything. I am currently two months behind on rent and now facing eviction. I’m doing everything possible to prevent my girls and I from losing our home.

As a mother, one of the hardest parts of this has been feeling like I am failing my children when I feel like I’ve been doing everything in my power to keep things together. I have continued praying, trying to work, find solutions, and make the best decisions I can for my children. I am simply at a point where I can no longer carry this completely on my own.

My mother is also facing a similar situation. Like me, she has always tried to figure things out herself and continue pushing forward without asking others for help. Adjusting to country living on her own was challenging but God has also still been faithful to her and she’s been country living for a few years now. Recently she faced a difficult work situation, which seem to had turned into a toxic work environment and that left her to fall into financial hardship. She is currently behind on rent as well and is struggling to catch up while trying to maintain her own household and responsibilities.

My mother’s friend is facing an even more difficult circumstance. She was involved in a car accident that left her unable to continue working, causing her to fall behind financially and not able to take care of her family. She is now four months behind on her rent and is at risk of losing her home as well.





None of us expected to be asking strangers, friends or families for help. We are simply three mothers who have found ourselves in difficult circumstances at the same time, trying to protect the homes and stability our families depend on.





Our goal is to catch up on the rent we owe, prevent eviction, and give each of us an opportunity to get back on stable ground. Any money raised will go toward our past due rent and home expenses so we can keep our families safely housed while we work towards getting back on our feet.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. $5, $10 or $15 can help us get closer to our goal. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone else would mean just as much to us.





As mothers, we spend so much of our lives making sure everyone else is okay. Right now, we are asking for someone to help make sure we’re okay too. We are not asking for anyone to fix our lives. We are simply asking for a little help getting through a season that has become too heavy for us to carry ourselves.





MOST IMPORTANTLY we are holding onto our faith, continuing to work towards better days, and believing that God has a purpose and that these situations does not define our future.

Thank you for reading our story, praying for us, donating if you can, and sharing our fundraiser. Every bit of support means more than we could ever put into words. ❤️