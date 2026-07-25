Supporting the Varnado Family

After nearly 40 years of dedicated work in safety management within the chemical and industrial plant industry, I never imagined I would find myself in this position.





In April 2026, I unexpectedly lost my job without explanation. Since then, I have worked tirelessly to secure new employment—submitting applications, attending interviews, and pursuing every opportunity available. Unfortunately, despite my experience and determination, I have not yet been able to find a new position.





To keep our household afloat, I was forced to cash out the small remaining balance of my 401(k). Those funds have allowed us to stay current on our essential bills, but they will only carry us through August.





My wife and I have spent our lives working hard, living responsibly, and building a stable future. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to us. However, we have reached a point where we can no longer manage this challenge alone.





Any support received through this page will be used to help cover essential living expenses, including our mortgage, utilities, insurance, groceries, and transportation costs while I continue my search for employment.





We remain steadfast in our faith and trust that God has a plan for our future. As Scripture reminds us, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." (Jeremiah 29:11)





While we continue to pray and persevere, we are humbly asking for your support during this difficult season. Whether through a donation, sharing this page, or simply keeping our family in your prayers, every act of kindness means more than words can express.





Thank you for your generosity, encouragement, and support. The Varnado’s