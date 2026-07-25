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Supporting the VanSchalkwyk Family

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$8,715 USD

Fundraiser created byBishop VanSchalkwyk

Supporting the VanSchalkwyk Family

With heavy hearts, Bishop and Zander share the story of their twin boys and ask for your prayers during this unimaginable season.


After months of eagerly anticipating the arrival of their sons, they received heartbreaking news that their precious son, Behr, had passed away in the womb. While grieving the loss of one son, they continue to hold onto faith and hope as his twin brother, Hudson, remains in the NICU receiving specialized medical care.


In a matter of moments, they experienced both profound sorrow and incredible joy. They welcomed Hudson into the world while mourning the loss of Behr, a reality that no parent should ever have to face. Their days are filled with hospital visits, difficult decisions, healing from childbirth, and learning how to navigate life while carrying the weight of such deep grief.


At home, Hudson and Behr's older siblings, Hyland and Rye, are waiting, hoping, and trying to understand the loss of their baby brother while praying for Hudson's continued strength and progress. As parents, Bishop and Zander are doing everything they can to support their children while balancing the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that come with this season.


As Hudson continues his NICU journey, the financial burden continues to grow. Travel expenses to and from the hospital, time away from work, meals, childcare needs, funeral and memorial expenses for Behr, and the many unexpected costs associated with both a NICU stay and the loss of a child are creating additional stress during an already devastating time.


This GiveSendGo has been created to help ease some of that burden, allowing Bishop and Zander to focus on what matters most right now: caring for Hudson, supporting Hyland and Rye, healing physically and emotionally, and honoring the memory of their beloved son, Behr.

If you feel led to give, no donation is too small. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and shares are deeply appreciated.


Though Behr's time on earth was brief, he was deeply loved from the very beginning and will forever remain a cherished part of this family. They find comfort in knowing that his life mattered, that he was known and loved, and that his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who love him.


Thank you for surrounding Bishop, Zander, Hyland, Rye, Hudson, and the memory of Behr with love, prayers, and support during this difficult journey.


“Some people only dream of meeting someone so precious. We were blessed to hold him in our arms.”


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