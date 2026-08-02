Supporting the StPierre's Ministry

Brandon and Amber StPierre spend their time at a local boys group home creating relationships and sharing the gospel. They bring home cooked meals and provide daily needs that many of us take for granted, and they've been doing this mostly out of their own pocket.





Their work embodies the great commission, and they're showing the love of Christ to young people who need it. We want to raise money to help them continue and expand this mission so they can do even more for the kingdom.





Your support will help Brandon and Amber keep serving at the group home without carrying the financial burden alone. Thank you for standing with them in this work.