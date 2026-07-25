Supporting the Shaver Family

The Shaver family’s world changed unexpectedly when 9-year-old Timmy was hospitalized with severe abdominal pain that led to emergency surgery. During surgery, doctors discovered and removed a large mass near his intestines, and pathology later confirmed the devastating diagnosis of lymphoma.





Timmy is now beginning an intensive chemotherapy treatment plan that will continue through September. He is expected to spend at least a week at a time inpatient at the hospital receiving treatment, followed by a couple of weeks at home before the next cycle begins, if all goes well.





Timmy is a beloved 4th grader at Chattanooga Christian School and the youngest of three CCS siblings. His sisters, Kinsey (9th grade) and Maddie (7th grade), are walking through this difficult season alongside him and their parents, Tim and Genia.





As many can imagine, this diagnosis has created tremendous emotional, physical, and financial strain for the entire family. Both Tim and Genia work full time, but Genia is currently away from work in order to remain at the hospital with Timmy during treatments and recovery.





We are creating this fundraiser to help ease the burden of:

• Medical-related expenses

• Lost income during treatment

• Meals and daily needs during hospital stays

• Ongoing tuition expenses for their children

• Practical support for the family during the months ahead





Most importantly, we hope to surround the Shavers with love, prayer, encouragement, and tangible support so they can focus their energy where it is needed most — on Timmy’s healing and their family.





No donation is too small, and every prayer, share, and act of kindness means more than words can express.





Thank you for loving the Shaver family so well.