Supporting the Romero girls

Good evening! I know there’s been some confusion about all the videos that are circulating. But people you have to remember that they are two sides to every story.





Yes the incident happened on June 11. But I did not decide to share this with my followers until this weekend.





Jada and I are the proud parents of three very beautiful little girls. And even though we are no longer a couple. She will always be my children’s mother. My kids will and always will be my number one priority . with that being said they also need their mother in their life’s.





Why did I create a fundraiser? It was created to help support my daughters. We are very grateful to each in every person that has so far donated. And we will still be grateful to the people who decide to donate.





This is a very hard and stressful situation that the family is going through. And all I can do is ask that you guys continue to pray for all parties involved in this situation. Thank you🙏🏼



